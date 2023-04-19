'I've Got A Lot Of Low Rounds In Me' - Georgia Hall Confident Ahead Of Chevron Championship
The 2018 Women's British Open champion is confident ahead of the first women's Major of the year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Georgia Hall says she is the most confident she has ever been ahead of a Major championship in the US and this week's Chevron Championship.
It's a new-look Major as the former ANA Inspiration in California moves to Texas under a new guise, and the Englishwoman is hoping to win her second Major after an incredible start to the year.
The 2018 Women's British Open winner leads the LPGA's Race to CME Globe after two runners-up finishes in five starts this year and no worse than T14th.
Hall posted a seven-under-par 65 in the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship last month where she eventually lost in a playoff to Celine Boutier, before finishing second the following week at the DIO Implant LA Open where she shot 13-under-par for the final two rounds. Her other three finishes have been T6th, T14th and T10th.
"It obviously gives me a lot of confidence," Hall said. "I've been in contention most of the weeks that I've played in an event, so really comfortable with being in that position.
"I think that every golf course every week is very different, as well, and the greens are especially quite tricky, so I think I can rely on my short game this week, but hopefully I can in that final group again come Sunday.
"I don't think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that's partially why I've been very consistent. I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that's the key to why I play well.
"But yeah, I think it's just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it's just coming all together very nicely, and I'm glad the hard work is paying off."
The 27-year-old said she would have loved to have picked up her third LPGA Tour win heading into the Chevron but seems very happy with where her game, and confidence, is right now.
"I would have loved to have at least one win sitting here right now, but like I said, I shot seven and four-under in the final rounds when I came second twice. It wasn't like I was leading and was two shots ahead and I kind of choked," she said.
"It gives me a lot of confidence, and I know that all the great players come second a lot, right, so I've just got to stay patient at the start of the year, so hopefully a lot more golf to be played and get a couple wins this year.
"It's the best factually I've been playing. I'm No.1 on the Money List and the Race to CME. I've never been this comfortable. I think before a Major I've probably felt similar to AIG Women's Open just because that's where I'm from and I have my support there, and I feel very comfortable playing that event.
"Yeah, just a bit of both, but in the US, I think it's definitely the most comfortable that I've felt."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'A Disgrace' And 'Appalling' - Matt Fitzpatrick Hits Out At Slow Play
The US Open champion has some strong views on slow play but admits that nothing will be done about it
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Hits Out At 'Completely Inaccurate' LIV Sportwashing Claims
DeChambeau was asked about sportswashing ahead of LIV's Australian debut this week in Adelaide
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Linn Grant To Miss Chevron Championship Due To Vaccination Status
The Swede will not play in the Major in Texas because she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19
By Mike Hall • Published
-
14-Year-Old Amateur Wins Professional Tour Event
Louise Uma Landgraf secured the Terre Blanche Ladies Open on the LET Access Series, coming through a three-way playoff
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Grace Kim Secures LOTTE Championship After Three-Way Playoff
Kim secured her first LPGA Tour title in just her third start as a rookie, as she overcame Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in a playoff
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Did Not Look At My Yardage Book Once' - Carly Reid's Comical Caddying Return For Wife Mel
Mel Reid's on-course relationship with wife and part-time caddie Carly again raised plenty of laughs when the pair combined in Hawaii
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Lotte Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Hyo-Joo Kim returns to defend her title following a two-shot win in Hawaii a year ago
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rose Zhang Wins Augusta National Women's Amateur In Dramatic Playoff
The World No.1 Amateur defeated Jenny Bae at the second playoff hole to keep up her incredible run of form
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Playing Augusta National 'One Of The Thrills Of My Life' - Dame Laura Davies
The four-time Major winner also discussed the possibility of a Women's Masters happening in the future
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Report: USGA Splits With US Women's Open Sponsor After One Year
According to reports, the USGA and ProMedica have parted ways, just one-year into their 10-year sponsorship
By Matt Cradock • Published