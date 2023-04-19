'I've Got A Lot Of Low Rounds In Me' - Georgia Hall Confident Ahead Of Chevron Championship

Georgia Hall says she is the most confident she has ever been ahead of a Major championship in the US and this week's Chevron Championship.

It's a new-look Major as the former ANA Inspiration in California moves to Texas under a new guise, and the Englishwoman is hoping to win her second Major after an incredible start to the year.

The 2018 Women's British Open winner leads the LPGA's Race to CME Globe after two runners-up finishes in five starts this year and no worse than T14th.

Hall posted a seven-under-par 65 in the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship last month where she eventually lost in a playoff to Celine Boutier, before finishing second the following week at the DIO Implant LA Open where she shot 13-under-par for the final two rounds. Her other three finishes have been T6th, T14th and T10th.

"It obviously gives me a lot of confidence," Hall said. "I've been in contention most of the weeks that I've played in an event, so really comfortable with being in that position.

"I think that every golf course every week is very different, as well, and the greens are especially quite tricky, so I think I can rely on my short game this week, but hopefully I can in that final group again come Sunday.

Hall lost out in a playoff at the Drive On Championship in Arizona last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that's partially why I've been very consistent. I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that's the key to why I play well.

"But yeah, I think it's just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it's just coming all together very nicely, and I'm glad the hard work is paying off."

The 27-year-old said she would have loved to have picked up her third LPGA Tour win heading into the Chevron but seems very happy with where her game, and confidence, is right now.

"I would have loved to have at least one win sitting here right now, but like I said, I shot seven and four-under in the final rounds when I came second twice. It wasn't like I was leading and was two shots ahead and I kind of choked," she said.

"It gives me a lot of confidence, and I know that all the great players come second a lot, right, so I've just got to stay patient at the start of the year, so hopefully a lot more golf to be played and get a couple wins this year.

"It's the best factually I've been playing. I'm No.1 on the Money List and the Race to CME. I've never been this comfortable. I think before a Major I've probably felt similar to AIG Women's Open just because that's where I'm from and I have my support there, and I feel very comfortable playing that event.

"Yeah, just a bit of both, but in the US, I think it's definitely the most comfortable that I've felt."