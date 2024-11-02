Two-Time Major Winner Announces She Is Winding Down Her Competitive Playing Career

Like any career, there comes a time when enough is enough and it's time to step away and enjoy life outside of work. Now, 20 years on from turning professional, that's exactly what two-time Major winner, Brittany Lincicome, is doing.

Although it's not a full retirement, the eight-time LPGA Tour winner is set to reduce her playing schedule, with the move coming into effect following her home event, The Annika driven by Gainbridge, in mid-November.

First reported by Golfweek, the pivotal moment for the decision came in August, when the 39-year-old volunteered to help at lunch when her daughter started Kindergarten. Following the two weeks, she stated: "Kindergarten came around and I was like, you know what, there’s more to life than chasing a dream."

The move follows in the footsteps of fellow Americans Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing, who both announced shock retirements in 2024, with the Solheim Cup stars bowing out from their incredible careers at the end of the year.

As mentioned, Lincicome will not be fully retired from the game of golf as she hopes to play a handful of events over the forthcoming years. For example, thanks to her Major victory at the Chevron Championship, she will be able to participate in that tournament.

Nicknamed 'Bam-Bam', Lincicome enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career that included appearances at the 2004 US Women's Open and the 2004 State Farm Classic.

Turning professional that year, it took less than two years to break into the winner's circle, as Lincicome won the 2006 HSBC Women's World Match Play Championship in impressive fashion. Defeating Michelle Wie in the quarter finals, Lincicome then claimed a big scalp over Lorena Ochoa in the semi finals, before defeating Juli Inkster in the final.

Along with that win, she claimed the Chevron Championship twice, eight LPGA Tour titles overall, made six Solheim Cup appearances, winning four times, and became just the fifth woman to play in a PGA Tour event, the 2018 Barbasol Championship.