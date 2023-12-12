Charlie Woods Results - Including Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Win In 2023
Tiger Woods's son is at the start of what could be a promising career, but how have his results been so far?
With a dad who can make a serious case for being the greatest player of all time, it’s not surprising that Charlie Woods has been making headlines since beginning to follow in Tiger's footsteps with a burgeoning golf career of his own.
But how do his results stack up, and is the hype the 14-year-old is generating merited?
Charlie’s ability first caught the attention of the public when he was aged just 11 at a local junior event in Florida. In it, he shot a three under 33 over nine holes to win by five shots. Not bad considering that, just two years earlier, his dad had explained that her and his sister Sam were more interested in soccer.
Since bursting onto the scene at that young age, Charlie has had considerably more success on the course. Later in 2020, he appeared alongside Tiger at the PNC Championship for the first time, and they performed admirably, finishing seventh after shooting a pair of 62s.
The year after, it got even better as, despite Tiger’s long layoff after injuring his right leg in a car accident, the pair finished second at the tournament, two shots behind John Daly and John Daly II, including a final round 57 that included 11 straight birdies. The pair followed that up in 2022 with a T8 at the event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Between 2021 and 2023, Charlie had already begun making a name for himself in tournaments without his famous dad alongside him, too.
In 2021, he competed on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in the Boys 11-13 category. From his six starts, he achieved finishes of T8, 3rd, 10th, 7th, 8th and 12th to finish T122 in the overall standings.
In 2022, Charlie again played mainly on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour as well as the Junior PGA South Florida Tour, playing eight tournaments overall. In the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, Charlie competed in the Boys 11-13 category again. In his four appearances, he finished 2nd, T1, 10th and 1st, with that win coming in the Major Championship at Village Golf Course.
On the Junior PGA South Florida Tour, he played in the decidedly more challenging Boys 13-18 group, with finishes of 22nd, T40, T23 and T28.
He also finished T4 in the Last Chance Regional for the Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship. In the tournament, he finished a highly creditable 11th in the Boys 12-13 category in the field of 32.
On the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in 2023, Charlie moved up to the Boys 14-15 category, and finished T1, 2nd, T9 and 1st from his four tournaments. The latter result was particularly impressive as he cruised to victory by eight shots in the Major Championship at Village Golf Course, his second win at the tournament in a row, albeit in a different age category.
In 2023, on the Junior PGA South Florida Tour, Charlie’s eight tournaments finished T19, T8, 15th, T33, T20, 10th, T35, T5.
He also shot a 66 in the Last Chance Regional to close out victory and qualify for the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship in the Boys 14-15 category, where he finished T17 with Tiger caddying for him every day.
While it's still early days for Charlie, and talk of him making it in the professional game, or even one day securing a Major win, is premature, as things stand, his results show that he undoubtedly has the potential to go further in the game.
Charlie Woods Results: 2021-2023
|Date
|Tournament
|Position
|24 April 2021
|PGA National Junior Open
|T8
|6 June 2021
|South Florida Summer Kickoff
|3
|23 June 2021
|The Champion Course Junior Open At PGA National
|10
|11 September 2021
|PGA National Fall Junior Open
|7
|2 October 2021
|South Florida Fall Junior Open
|8
|27 December 2021
|PGA National Holiday Open
|12
|5 February 2022
|Disney Junior Open
|2
|26 February 2022
|South Florida Junior Open
|T1
|23 April 2022
|PGA National Junior Open
|10
|5 June 2022
|Major Championship at Village Golf Course
|1
|25 February 2023
|South Florida Junior Open
|T1
|4 March 2023
|Jensen Beach Spring Junior Open
|2
|22 April 2023
|PGA National Junior Open
|T9
|3 June 2023
|Major Championship at Village Open
|1
|Date
|Tournament
|Position
|1 June 2022
|Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve
|T22
|18 June 2022
|Nicklaus Junior Championship
|T40
|3 September 2022
|SFPGA Labor Day Classic
|T23
|10 September 2022
|Medalist Tour - PGA National Estates
|T28
|18 March 2023
|Medalist Tour - Martin Downs
|T19
|29 April 2023
|Medalist Tour - Crane Watch
|T8
|6 May 2023
|Medalist Tour - Wellington National
|15
|19 June 2023
|South Florida Jr. PGA Championship
|T33
|22 June 2023
|Nicklaus Junior Championship
|T20
|2 August 2023
|The SFPGA Jr. Cup
|10
|2 September 2023
|SFPGA Labor Day Classic
|T35
|2 December 2023
|SFPGA Tour Championship
|T5
|Date
|Position
|Position
|24 September 2022
|Last Chance Regional
|T4
|7 November 2022
|Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship
|11
|24 September 2023
|Last Chance Regional
|1
|4 November 2023
|Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship
|17
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
We Don't Need To Be Scared Of The Golf Ball Rollback... And A Survey From 1990 Proves Why
Golf Monthly ran an extensive survey in 1990 to establish views on the golf ball and technological advancements in the game. Some of the answers are directly relevant some 33 years later...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Who Has The Most Career Earnings On The LPGA Tour?
Prize purses on the LPGA Tour are climbing, so we take a look at the highest earners in the women's game
By Alison Root Published