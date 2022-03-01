Charlie Woods To Win A Major? Projected Odds Listed On Tiger's Son

As far as many people are concerned, Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time, with 109 tournament victories, including 15 Majors, across a career spanning more than 25 years to date. However, while we await news of his long-awaited comeback to competitive action following a car accident last year, his son, Charlie, has rapidly been underscoring his own credentials.

The 13-year-old made a promising appearance alongside his legendary father at last December’s PNC Championship, with the pair finishing second to Jon Daly and his son, Jon Daly II. Then, in February, he followed up that impressive performance with another runner-up position, this time in the Boys 11-13 section at the Disney Junior Open on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

Charlie first drew the attention of the wider public on Twitter in 2020 when he demonstrated a beautiful swing as he prepared for that year’s PNC Championship. Meanwhile, his talents have also earned praise from World No.1, Jon Rahm, who, earlier this year, tipped Woods Jr. to one day make it to the PGA Tour. Now he has the interest of golf betting fans, too, who wonder how many Majors the youngster will win. In response to that, sports betting website Bookies.com has examined factors including history and lineage to draw up projected odds on Charlie winning a PGA Tour event, any Major tournament and The Masters by the time he reaches certain ages.

The website’s results find that Woods Jr’s chances of winning a PGA Tour event by the age of 20 are 7/2 (+350 using American odds) and 2/15 (-750) that he doesn’t. But what about his chances of winning one by the time he reaches 30? This time, his odds shorten considerably, at just 2/1 (+200) and 2/9 (-450) against.

On the question of whether Woods will win a Major by the age of 30, the odds are 19/2 (+950) that he will and 1/15 (-1500) that he won’t. Not surprisingly, the odds of Charlie following in his father’s footsteps and claiming The Masters by the age of 30 are substantially longer. The first of Tiger’s five Masters victories to date came in 1997 when he was aged just 21, and his son’s chances of claiming the Green Jacket before his 30th birthday are rated at 60/1 (+6000), with odds of 1/90 (-9000) that his misses out.

None of the odds are available to place bets on, but they certainly illustrate the growing confidence in the wider sporting world in the youngster’s abilities. For now, the hope is that Charlie continues developing his game so that one day he might emulate his famous father and claim titles on the professional circuit. One thing’s for sure – after what we’ve seen so far, you’d be brave to bet against it.