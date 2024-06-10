Charlie Woods At Pinehurst Helping Dad Tiger With US Open Preparation

It's a sight we're getting quite familiar with now at the Majors as Charlie Woods appeared at Pinehurst with dad Tiger getting fully involved in preparations for this week's US Open.

Charlie Woods failed in his bid to qualify for the 2024 US Open, but he's at Pinehurst nonetheless and the 15-year-old is getting plenty of experience.

Woods Junior has not only been watching Tiger when on the range and around the chipping and putting green, but has also been following him around Pinehurst No.2 in his practice rounds.

And he's been seen both joking around and in some in-depth golfing chats with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler along the way.

48-year-old Tiger missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla but is back again to take on his third Major of the year after getting a special exemption into the US Open.

The three-time US Open champion needed the invite after his previous pass to play following his 2019 Masters victory ended.

But although the US Open is the only Major he needs to qualify for, which seems well out of his reach at this stage, it still may not be his last as great champions have been given multiple exemptions in the past - including the great Jack Nicklaus getting eight of them.

And as Woods prepares for his first US Open appearance since 2020, he's again got son Charlie with him as he had for the last two Majors.

Young Charlie has been seen helping Tiger with his swing on the range, watching him chip and putt and also around the course during practice rounds.

Charlie Woods with dad Tiger and Jordan Spieth at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Tiger's getting the benefit of that, his son is also getting to soak in the Major atmosphere which will only help in his development.

Charlie failed in his bid to reach the 2024 US Open back in April after he shot a nine-over-par 81 at local qualifying.

Competing against 79 other hopefuls at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Florida, Woods was vying for one of five spots into final qualifying, a 36-hole shoot-out known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.

However, the 15-year-old came up short in his attempt after a round that featured just one birdie, but four bogeys and three double bogeys.

But he's made it to the US Open regardless, even if not in the manner he'd have wanted, but both he and Tiger will hope that one day soon they can both tee it up in the same Major.