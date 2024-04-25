Charlie Woods Shoots 81 To Fall Short In Bid To Qualify For 2024 US Open

Charlie Woods, son of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, failed in his bid to reach the 2024 US Open after he shot a nine-over-par 81 at local qualifying.

Competing against 79 other hopefuls at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Florida, Woods was vying for one of five spots into final qualifying, a 36-hole shoot-out known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.

However, the 15-year-old came up short in his attempt after a round that featured just one birdie, but four bogeys and three double bogeys.

Starting with a bogey, Woods made a double-bogey seven on the par-5 second followed by a couple of pars and a birdie on the par-3 fifth. His sole birdie of the day, however, was followed by a costly double bogey on the par-4 sixth as he shot a front-nine 40.

A third double bogey followed on the 10th, with Woods making subsequent bogeys on 13, 14 and 16 as he finished with a back-nine 41.

It marks the teenager's second unsuccessful attempt in recent months to qualify for a professional event. Back in February, Woods attended a pre-qualifying event for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic but shot a 16-over-par round of 86 as he failed to reach the subsequent Monday qualifier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods is one of 10,000 entrants hoping to qualify for the third men’s Major of the year, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 from June 13-16.

Local US Open qualifying is being held across 109 sites in 44 US states and Canada from April 22 to May 20, with those successful joining a host of already-exempt players in final qualifying.

While Charlie may have been unsuccessful in his attempt, there is still hope that Tiger will make his first appearance at a US Open since 2020 in two months.

The 48-year-old isn’t currently eligible for this year’s edition after his five-year exemption for winning The Masters in 2019 ran out but the three-time winner is expected to be given a special exemption into the event by the USGA.

Tiger was last in action at The Masters, where he set a new tournament record for consecutive cuts made before fading on the weekend with rounds of 82 and 77.