Charlie Woods Shoots 81 To Fall Short In Bid To Qualify For 2024 US Open
Charlie Woods carded a nine-over-par round in local qualifying to miss out on one of five spots into final qualifying
Charlie Woods, son of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, failed in his bid to reach the 2024 US Open after he shot a nine-over-par 81 at local qualifying.
Competing against 79 other hopefuls at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Florida, Woods was vying for one of five spots into final qualifying, a 36-hole shoot-out known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.
However, the 15-year-old came up short in his attempt after a round that featured just one birdie, but four bogeys and three double bogeys.
Starting with a bogey, Woods made a double-bogey seven on the par-5 second followed by a couple of pars and a birdie on the par-3 fifth. His sole birdie of the day, however, was followed by a costly double bogey on the par-4 sixth as he shot a front-nine 40.
A third double bogey followed on the 10th, with Woods making subsequent bogeys on 13, 14 and 16 as he finished with a back-nine 41.
It marks the teenager's second unsuccessful attempt in recent months to qualify for a professional event. Back in February, Woods attended a pre-qualifying event for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic but shot a 16-over-par round of 86 as he failed to reach the subsequent Monday qualifier.
Woods is one of 10,000 entrants hoping to qualify for the third men’s Major of the year, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 from June 13-16.
Local US Open qualifying is being held across 109 sites in 44 US states and Canada from April 22 to May 20, with those successful joining a host of already-exempt players in final qualifying.
While Charlie may have been unsuccessful in his attempt, there is still hope that Tiger will make his first appearance at a US Open since 2020 in two months.
The 48-year-old isn’t currently eligible for this year’s edition after his five-year exemption for winning The Masters in 2019 ran out but the three-time winner is expected to be given a special exemption into the event by the USGA.
Tiger was last in action at The Masters, where he set a new tournament record for consecutive cuts made before fading on the weekend with rounds of 82 and 77.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
