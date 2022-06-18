Charles Barkley Sticks Up For LIV Golf Players

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is nothing if not divisive, with moral concerns over the Saudi-backed start-up offset by others who see it as an opportunity to grow the game. However, not many high-profile figures have been as honest as basketball legend-turned-sports analyst Charles Barkley in his support for the Series.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, the 59-year-old TNT analyst fully supported the players who signed up for the lucrative Series and explained that he wants them to dominate the third Major of the year at The Country Club. He said: “I want all the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard. I want to see the PGA Tour shaking in their damn boots. Listen, I’m not a religious dude, but I want chaos this weekend at the US Open.”

It’s doubtful that Barkley will get his wish, with many LIV Golf players struggling to make an impact at the halfway mark and one of its most high-profile players, Phil Mickelson, admitting he wasn't as prepared as he needed to be after he missed the cut. Still, any other LIV players who disappoint at the US Open will have substantial – and in some cases – staggering money from the Greg Norman-fronted Series to cushion the blow. That's something Barkley joked he’d go to extreme lengths to secure if he had the chance. He said: “I don’t judge other people. Listen, if somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative. I’m serious. They’re saying Phil Mickelson got $200 million, Dustin Johnson got $150 million, for $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I like.”

Mickelson and Johnson were the highest-profile players in the opening event of the Series at London’s Centurion Club, but they’ll be joined by other big names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, at the second tournament in Portland, Oregon in less than two weeks. Meanwhile, even the relatively obscure Pat Perez has signed up for a reported $10 million.

Any PGA Tour player who joins the Series faces suspension, but judging by his comments, as far as Barkley is concerned, that's a sacrifice he'd be more than willing to make.