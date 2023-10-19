Chamblee Hits Back At Mickelson's Latest LIV Golf Claims

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee shows no sign of letting his beef with Phil Mickelson go as he's again had plenty to say about the left-hander's latest LIV Golf statements.

LIV Golf is back in the headlines ahead of the Team Championship in Miami, and naturally enough that meant Mickelson has again been having his say on the competition's future.

Mickelson says he is sure more PGA Tour players will be making the move to LIV Golf in the near future, claiming several have already contacted him.

"I know that’s going to happen," said the six-time Major champion, but his old sparring partner was never going to let that go.

"He says other stars will join," Chamblee wrote on X. "But what he means is, he HOPES other stars will, just like all those do who find themselves catastrophically on the wrong side of an issue, hoping that others will come along and help them ameliorate the embarrassment of their actions."

Mickelson also added that it was not a case of how many PGA Tour players wanted to join LIV Golf but how many spots would be open, such is the lure of playing in the team golf competition.

“When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it," said Mickelson. "Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and the camaraderie and all the benefits that come with playing this tour.

“The reality is, I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players who are free agents to PGA Tour players who want to come over. The question is, you know, how many spots are available? There are a lot more players that want to come than there are spots."

He says other stars will join, but what he means is, he HOPES other stars will, just like all those do who find themselves catastrophically on the wrong side of an issue, hoping that others will come along and help them ameliorate the embarrassment of their actions. https://t.co/6mxsBBkkaAOctober 19, 2023 See more

Chamblee admits that it is inevitable that the lure of the fortunes LIV Golf can offer will attract PGA Tour players across.

The TV analyst named Jon Rahm as the biggest-named player he was concerned about joining LIV Golf, but he feels the Spaniard ultimately cares too much about leaving a golfing legacy than cashing in.

"It’s inevitable others will join, as I don’t think the money/temptation will go away," Chamblee added. "But there are very few stars that truly make a difference; such as Tiger and Rory and even Rahm…

"Rahm worries me a bit as he seems open to the idea, but I sense that his deep knowledge of the history of the game and his obvious future place in it will keep him from selling out. I hope that’s the case."

We'll await the inevitable response from Mickelson as the two men again get embroiled in some verbal jousting over the rights and wrongs of LIV Golf.