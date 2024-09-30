Which Celebrities Are Playing In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most anticipated events on the DP World Tour calendar. One of the reasons is because of where it’s played, with the action coming from three of Scotland’s most loved courses – Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews.

However, another element that sets it apart from other tournaments is the team competition that runs alongside the more standard 72 holes of strokeplay.

Each of the 168 professionals in the field will be paired with an amateur. After three rounds (where every participant plays a round on each course), 60 professionals and those tying for 60th place and ties, and the leading 20 teams make the cut for the final round at the Old Course.

The team score is the lower of the professionals and amateur partner's net score at each hole.

A significant number of amateurs taking part in the event are celebrities, with movie stars, musicians and athletes from other sports appearing, as well as family members of some of the highest-profile professionals.

In 2023, Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared at the tournament, but this year it's the turn of her husband, acting legend Michael Douglas, who turned 80 last week, to compete.

Michael Douglas plays a year after his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, took part (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another star from the movie world is Bill Murray, a man who had been a regular in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am before a tweak to the format for the 2024 edition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another movie star appearing is Godfather Part III and Oceans 11 actor Andy Garcia, while there's also a place for actress Kathryn Newton, who told Golf Monthly in 2023 that one of the courses at this year’s tournament, the Old Course, is her favorite.

Kathryn Newton gets to play at her favorite course, the Old Course at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the world of music, there are appearances from Linkin Park bass player Dave Farrell, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and one of the most successful musicians of the 1980s, Huey Lewis.

Elsewhere, broadcaster Piers Morgan is a regular at the event and he appears again this year.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan is a regular at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bulk of the famous names come from the world of sport, with former soccer players including ex-Real Madrid star and keen golfer Gareth Bale, former Netherlands midfielder and Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit, and former England midfielder turned TV personality Jamie Redknapp.

Former England cricket batsmen Allan Lamb, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen are joined by fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, who made his last appearance for the country earlier this year, along with a commentator of the sport, Mark Nicholas.

Former South African rugby union players Schalk Burger Jr, Morne du Plessis and Rob Louw play too.

Former Netherlands soccer star Ruud Gullit appears (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other figures from the world of sport include jockey Sir AP McCoy, five-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower Sir Steve Redgrave, former Denver Broncos NFL quarterback John Elway and professional surfer Kelly Slater.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway is another famous face among the amateurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as celebrities, some family members are teaming up with pros, including Robert MacIntyre’s father, Dougie, who caddied for the PGA Tour pro when he won June's RBC Canadian Open.

Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick completed a unique double at the tournament by winning both the strokeplay event and the team competition with his mom, Sue, and they team up again here. Tyrrell Hatton’s dad and coach Jeff will also play alongside the LIV golfer while Rory McIlroy will compete alongside his father, Gerry.