Which Celebrities Are Playing In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features amateurs playing alongside the pros in the field, including an array of famous faces
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most anticipated events on the DP World Tour calendar. One of the reasons is because of where it’s played, with the action coming from three of Scotland’s most loved courses – Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews.
However, another element that sets it apart from other tournaments is the team competition that runs alongside the more standard 72 holes of strokeplay.
Each of the 168 professionals in the field will be paired with an amateur. After three rounds (where every participant plays a round on each course), 60 professionals and those tying for 60th place and ties, and the leading 20 teams make the cut for the final round at the Old Course.
The team score is the lower of the professionals and amateur partner's net score at each hole.
A significant number of amateurs taking part in the event are celebrities, with movie stars, musicians and athletes from other sports appearing, as well as family members of some of the highest-profile professionals.
In 2023, Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared at the tournament, but this year it's the turn of her husband, acting legend Michael Douglas, who turned 80 last week, to compete.
Another star from the movie world is Bill Murray, a man who had been a regular in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am before a tweak to the format for the 2024 edition.
Another movie star appearing is Godfather Part III and Oceans 11 actor Andy Garcia, while there's also a place for actress Kathryn Newton, who told Golf Monthly in 2023 that one of the courses at this year’s tournament, the Old Course, is her favorite.
From the world of music, there are appearances from Linkin Park bass player Dave Farrell, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and one of the most successful musicians of the 1980s, Huey Lewis.
Elsewhere, broadcaster Piers Morgan is a regular at the event and he appears again this year.
The bulk of the famous names come from the world of sport, with former soccer players including ex-Real Madrid star and keen golfer Gareth Bale, former Netherlands midfielder and Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit, and former England midfielder turned TV personality Jamie Redknapp.
Former England cricket batsmen Allan Lamb, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen are joined by fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, who made his last appearance for the country earlier this year, along with a commentator of the sport, Mark Nicholas.
Former South African rugby union players Schalk Burger Jr, Morne du Plessis and Rob Louw play too.
Other figures from the world of sport include jockey Sir AP McCoy, five-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower Sir Steve Redgrave, former Denver Broncos NFL quarterback John Elway and professional surfer Kelly Slater.
As well as celebrities, some family members are teaming up with pros, including Robert MacIntyre’s father, Dougie, who caddied for the PGA Tour pro when he won June's RBC Canadian Open.
Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick completed a unique double at the tournament by winning both the strokeplay event and the team competition with his mom, Sue, and they team up again here. Tyrrell Hatton’s dad and coach Jeff will also play alongside the LIV golfer while Rory McIlroy will compete alongside his father, Gerry.
Celebrities In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Jimmy Anderson
- Gareth Bale
- Schalk Burger Jr
- Michael Douglas
- Morne du Plessis
- John Elway
- Dave Farrell
- Andy Garcia
- Ruud Gullit
- Allan Lamb
- Huey Lewis
- Rob Louw
- Sir AP McCoy
- Piers Morgan
- Bill Murray
- Kathryn Newton
- Mark Nicholas
- Kevin Pietersen
- Sir Steve Redgrave
- Jamie Redknapp
- Kelly Slater
- Tico Torres
- Michael Vaughan
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
