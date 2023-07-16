'You Need Something That Bubbles Over The Top' - What Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton Would Put In The Claret Jug
Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton answers Golf Monthly's Quick 9 questions from her dream fourball to her favourite club in the bag
Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton maybe recognisable from her performances in shows like Big Little Lies, and films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
However, when she is not in front of the camera, Newton enjoys playing golf to relax and have fun. Reportedly, she has been playing golf since she was eight and has opened up on her love of the game for a Quick 9 questions when visiting Royal Liverpool for the Open Invitational.
Dream fourball?
“It would have to be Rory McIlroy, I have never played with him and obviously he is an icon. I would love to play with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and maybe Matt Fitzpatrick too."
What's your favourite golf course?
“The Old Course is my favourite because of the history and the setting. I feel like I finally know what it is to play golf after playing there."
What's the best golf shot you've ever hit?
“There is a golf shot I hit great everyday and my dad will never forget any of them but I think the best shot I ever hit was on the 17th at Pebble Beach. I stuck it to like four feet and there were cameras there to watch and people saw it. Under the gun and I had a great time. Hopefully it will infinitely have life on the internet.
What's the best tip you've ever been given - in golf or life?
“The best tip I have ever got in regards to my own game is to be athletic about it and don’t try to be technical. I am an actor not a player and it is just a game outside and a great way to spend my day."
What's your favourite club in the bag?
“I love my putter, I have a new TaylorMade Spider putter but my 8-iron is my favourite club. Eight is my lucky number and I always hit it good."
What's the strangest thing in your golf bag?
“I have an extra pair of socks. I always have my Chapstick and my sunblock but the strangest thing I have in there today is I have two phones - my UK phone and my American phone."
What do you love most about the game of golf?
“It is something I can do with people. You don’t have to be a good golfer to get out here and just enjoy it. For me it is the people I meet and the compliments I get from playing well sometimes."
You've just won The Open, what drink are you putting in the Claret Jug?
“Champagne, of course. You need something that is bubbling over the top to share it with everybody. You don’t even need to drink it, just spray it everywhere and pour it on the winner.
How do we get more people playing golf?
“I am lucky the R&A have me out here to make it more accessible. I love seeing young people out here, there is a lot of eight year olds, which is when I started playing. You don’t have to be good, you just have to have a good time.”
Kathryn Newton was speaking to Golf Monthly when visiting Royal Liverpool for The Open Invitational.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
By James Nursey • Published
-
Barbasol Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Major Champion Chasing PGA Tour Rookie
Live updates from the final round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
By James Nursey • Published
-
Barbasol Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Major Champion Chasing PGA Tour Rookie
Live updates from the final round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Final Three Open Spots Secured Following Thrilling Scottish Open Finale
Byeong Hun An, David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard all qualified for The Open following their high-placed finishes in Scotland
By James Nursey • Published
-
'If I Prepare Properly, I Believe' - Padraig Harrington Assesses Open Chances
Harrington won The Open in 2007 and 2008 and insists he still believes he can claim another title
By James Nursey • Published
-
'The Penalty For Missing A Driver Isn’t High Enough' - Scott On Distance Debate
Adam Scott would like to see the size of the driver head reduced before the governing bodies look at any rollback of the golf ball
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Former PGA Captain Leading The Battle Against Thymic Cancer
Sarah Bennett on how she’s helping to spread some much-needed awareness into a rare form of cancer
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Is Royal Lytham & St Annes Still On The Open Rota?
The Open hasn't been to this corner of the North West of England since 2012 so where does it now stand in the order of things?
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Future Open Championship Venues
We take a look at where the Open will be held after this year’s Championship at Royal Liverpool
By Mark Townsend • Published