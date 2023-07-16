'You Need Something That Bubbles Over The Top' - What Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton Would Put In The Claret Jug

Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton maybe recognisable from her performances in shows like Big Little Lies, and films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, when she is not in front of the camera, Newton enjoys playing golf to relax and have fun. Reportedly, she has been playing golf since she was eight and has opened up on her love of the game for a Quick 9 questions when visiting Royal Liverpool for the Open Invitational.

Dream fourball?

“It would have to be Rory McIlroy, I have never played with him and obviously he is an icon. I would love to play with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and maybe Matt Fitzpatrick too."

What's your favourite golf course?

“The Old Course is my favourite because of the history and the setting. I feel like I finally know what it is to play golf after playing there."

What's the best golf shot you've ever hit?

“There is a golf shot I hit great everyday and my dad will never forget any of them but I think the best shot I ever hit was on the 17th at Pebble Beach. I stuck it to like four feet and there were cameras there to watch and people saw it. Under the gun and I had a great time. Hopefully it will infinitely have life on the internet.

What's the best tip you've ever been given - in golf or life?

“The best tip I have ever got in regards to my own game is to be athletic about it and don’t try to be technical. I am an actor not a player and it is just a game outside and a great way to spend my day."

What's your favourite club in the bag?

“I love my putter, I have a new TaylorMade Spider putter but my 8-iron is my favourite club. Eight is my lucky number and I always hit it good."

Newton during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the strangest thing in your golf bag?

“I have an extra pair of socks. I always have my Chapstick and my sunblock but the strangest thing I have in there today is I have two phones - my UK phone and my American phone."

What do you love most about the game of golf?

“It is something I can do with people. You don’t have to be a good golfer to get out here and just enjoy it. For me it is the people I meet and the compliments I get from playing well sometimes."

You've just won The Open, what drink are you putting in the Claret Jug?

“Champagne, of course. You need something that is bubbling over the top to share it with everybody. You don’t even need to drink it, just spray it everywhere and pour it on the winner.



How do we get more people playing golf?

“I am lucky the R&A have me out here to make it more accessible. I love seeing young people out here, there is a lot of eight year olds, which is when I started playing. You don’t have to be good, you just have to have a good time.”

Kathryn Newton was speaking to Golf Monthly when visiting Royal Liverpool for The Open Invitational.