'That Might Be The Mortgage Paid Off' - Robert MacIntyre Makes Heartwarming Promise To Mom Amid Funny Video Call After Canadian Open Victory
The Scot called his mother after picking up his first PGA Tour win on Sunday via a one-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre's first PGA Tour victory will forever be remembered as a special achievement with his father Dougie as his caddie - an emergency replacement just days before the 2024 RBC Canadian Open was due to begin.
The 27-year-old triumphed by a single stroke from American Ben Griffin at Hamilton Country Club, taking advantage of a four-shot overnight advantage to squeeze home via a par at the last.
Once the Scot holed the winning putt, he was also joined by his girlfriend - Shannon Hartley - on the 18th green where the two shared an emotional embrace.
The missing member of MacIntyre's immediate family was his mom, Carol, who had been out in America recently cooking for her son as he attempted to move past home sickness which had affected his early-season form on the PGA Tour.
Not able to be in Canada for her son's crowning glory, Carol patiently waited by the phone for Robert to call. Once he did, the proud Scot's mother was able to express just how proud she was.
A FaceTime Mom will never forget 🥹 @Robert1Lefty gave her a call right after his first PGA TOUR win @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/ErI6eyJmqnJune 3, 2024
In a clip filmed by the PGA Tour, MacIntyre was seen celebrating his win in a bar alongside girlfriend, Shannon and trying to reach his mother via video call. Once she answered, Carol said: "winner, winner, chicken dinner!" and Robert replied: "some caddie!" in reference to his dad.
The Ryder Cup winner quickly joked that his mom might not see her husband "until next week" as Dougie might end up celebrating the success with more than a few drinks.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As the conversation continued between Robert, Shannon, and a third party back home in Scotland, the pro golfer remarked that it was "the first time you've been quiet in your life, mom!"
After a highly-emotional Carol put her thumb up to the camera in response, MacIntyre suggested he would pay off his parents' mortgage following his debut victory in America. He said: "Guess what, mom? That might be the mortgage paid off" before bursting into laughter.
The 27-year-old from Oban, Scotland qualified for the Memorial Tournament - hosted by Jack Nicklaus - this week, as well as the US Open and Travelers Championship as a result of his triumph.
Speechless after his first PGA TOUR win. @Robert1Lefty and his dad can't believe it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0R6nC4ikGoJune 2, 2024
However, he stated immediately after Sunday's final shot that he would likely be taking the coming week off in order to go home and celebrate properly with friends and family.
MacIntyre said: "Dad is on the flight home on Monday, and I think me and my girlfriend might go home on Monday as well and just have a helluva party back home.
"The support I've had from Scotland, but mainly my family, my coaches, my girlfriend - I honestly can't believe this."
Along with the huge winner's check, the multitude of FedEx Cup points, and the two-year PGA Tour exemption, MacIntyre moved up from 76th to 39th in the world rankings - his highest-ever position.
MacIntyre admitted afterwards that all of that would not have been possible without his dad, Dougie.
Robert said: "Goosebumps. It's incredible. It's a dream of mine to play golf for a living. It's been a dream of mine to win on the PGA Tour, when I got my PGA Tour card, and I just can't believe I done it with my dad on the bag.
"The guy's taught me the way I play golf. I mean, I don't, I never make it easy, and he said that, when I was 16 or 17, he's going, You never make this easy.
"But that's the way I play golf, I play it with the heart on the sleeve. We got a hell of a fight in the two of us, and I just can't believe that I've won on the PGA Tour, to be honest."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Duca del Cosma Sabina Golf Shoe Review
We put Duca del Cosma's Sabina spiked golf shoe through its paces
By Alison Root Published
-
Top Tips For Selling Your Golf Clubs (And Getting The Best Price)
A good deal is what we’re all looking for – but how can you ensure that you get the most money for your old golf clubs?
By In partnership with golfclubs4cash Published
-
Rory McIlroy A 'Little Groggy' In Canadian Open First Round 66 After Celebrating Caddie's Birthday
McIlroy told Golfweek's Adam Schupak he felt 'a little groggy' after celebrating caddie's birthday the night before his opening round 66 in Canada
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'We're Shoving It Down People's Throats' - Mackenzie Hughes Wants Pro Golf To End Unhealthy Focus On Money
Mackenzie Hughes is sick of men's professional golf's seemingly never-ending obsession with prize money
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Regret Over How ‘Deeply Involved’ He Got In LIV vs PGA Tour Civil War
The PGA Tour star has admitted he became too involved in the civil war at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Iconic Golf Hole (With One Awesome New Feature) Is Set To Make Its Sixth Appearance At The 2024 Canadian Open
The ice-hockey-themed hole is making its sixth appearance at the Canadian Open - but with an added extra or two upon the tournament's return to Hamilton Golf and Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Taylor defends his title as some of the best players in the world compete for an increased prize money payout
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Probably Came Back Too Early' - Gary Woodland Makes Frank Admission After Firing Lowest Round Since Brain Surgery
Gary Woodland is in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a superb second-round 64 at Colonial
By Ben Fleming Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Riley leads the event at the halfway stage, with a number of big names heading home at the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Term Sheets Exchanged Over Potential Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudi PIF With Negotiations 'Far From Dead'
The New York Times is reporting that a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF "is far from dead" just days after two PGA Tour board members resigned citing a lack of movement in negotiations.
By Jonny Leighfield Published