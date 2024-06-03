'That Might Be The Mortgage Paid Off' - Robert MacIntyre Makes Heartwarming Promise To Mom Amid Funny Video Call After Canadian Open Victory

Robert MacIntyre's first PGA Tour victory will forever be remembered as a special achievement with his father Dougie as his caddie - an emergency replacement just days before the 2024 RBC Canadian Open was due to begin.

The 27-year-old triumphed by a single stroke from American Ben Griffin at Hamilton Country Club, taking advantage of a four-shot overnight advantage to squeeze home via a par at the last.

Once the Scot holed the winning putt, he was also joined by his girlfriend - Shannon Hartley - on the 18th green where the two shared an emotional embrace.

The missing member of MacIntyre's immediate family was his mom, Carol, who had been out in America recently cooking for her son as he attempted to move past home sickness which had affected his early-season form on the PGA Tour.

Not able to be in Canada for her son's crowning glory, Carol patiently waited by the phone for Robert to call. Once he did, the proud Scot's mother was able to express just how proud she was.

In a clip filmed by the PGA Tour, MacIntyre was seen celebrating his win in a bar alongside girlfriend, Shannon and trying to reach his mother via video call. Once she answered, Carol said: "winner, winner, chicken dinner!" and Robert replied: "some caddie!" in reference to his dad.

The Ryder Cup winner quickly joked that his mom might not see her husband "until next week" as Dougie might end up celebrating the success with more than a few drinks.

As the conversation continued between Robert, Shannon, and a third party back home in Scotland, the pro golfer remarked that it was "the first time you've been quiet in your life, mom!"

After a highly-emotional Carol put her thumb up to the camera in response, MacIntyre suggested he would pay off his parents' mortgage following his debut victory in America. He said: "Guess what, mom? That might be the mortgage paid off" before bursting into laughter.

The 27-year-old from Oban, Scotland qualified for the Memorial Tournament - hosted by Jack Nicklaus - this week, as well as the US Open and Travelers Championship as a result of his triumph.

However, he stated immediately after Sunday's final shot that he would likely be taking the coming week off in order to go home and celebrate properly with friends and family.

MacIntyre said: "Dad is on the flight home on Monday, and I think me and my girlfriend might go home on Monday as well and just have a helluva party back home.

"The support I've had from Scotland, but mainly my family, my coaches, my girlfriend - I honestly can't believe this."

(From L to R) Dougie MacIntyre, Robert MacIntyre, and Shannon Hartley pose next to the RBC Canadian Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the huge winner's check, the multitude of FedEx Cup points, and the two-year PGA Tour exemption, MacIntyre moved up from 76th to 39th in the world rankings - his highest-ever position.

MacIntyre admitted afterwards that all of that would not have been possible without his dad, Dougie.

Robert said: "Goosebumps. It's incredible. It's a dream of mine to play golf for a living. It's been a dream of mine to win on the PGA Tour, when I got my PGA Tour card, and I just can't believe I done it with my dad on the bag.

"The guy's taught me the way I play golf. I mean, I don't, I never make it easy, and he said that, when I was 16 or 17, he's going, You never make this easy.

"But that's the way I play golf, I play it with the heart on the sleeve. We got a hell of a fight in the two of us, and I just can't believe that I've won on the PGA Tour, to be honest."