Cedric Gugler Facts: 8 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Golfer
Get to know Challenge and DP World Tour player, Cedric Gugler, with these eight facts
Cedric Gugler currently plies his trade on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour, with the Swiss star turning professional in 2023. In this piece, we get to know him better.
Cedric Gugler Facts
1. Cedric Gugler was born 9th March 2000 in Basel, Switzerland
2. His mother and father are both former professional athletes
3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career and claimed the 2021 Swiss International Amateur
A post shared by Cédric Gugler (@cedricgugler)
A photo posted by on
4. He turned professional in 2023 and plied his trade on a number of mini Tours
5. In 2024, Gugler claimed three wins on the ProGolf Tour. Because of his exceptional play, he secured a Challenge Tour card
6. Gugler is based out of Golf & Country Club Zurich
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Playing his home event at Crans-sur-Sierre GC and the Omega European Masters, Gugler claimed his first paycheck on the DP World Tour in 2023. In the process, he was also the best scoring Swiss player and secured an Omega watch
8. As of writing, he has one top 10 finish on the Challenge Tour, which came at the 2024 Indoor Golf Group Challenge
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Jordan Smith Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jordan Smith took up golf late, but he soon made up for lost time with a rapid rise to prominence - here are 15 things you may not know about the DP World Tour pro
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted At US Open Tennis Semi-Final In New York
The four-time Major winner was spotted watching the men's semi-final between Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jordan Smith Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jordan Smith took up golf late, but he soon made up for lost time with a rapid rise to prominence - here are 15 things you may not know about the DP World Tour pro
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know experienced DP World Tour player, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a little bit better with these 14 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Facts: 20 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Wake Forest alumnus Alex Fitzpatrick is carving out a successful career in Europe. Get to know him better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hae Ran Ryu Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
The South Korean only earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season, but she already has two wins on it – here’s what we know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Niklas Norgaard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Niklas Norgaard via these 12 facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Jeong Weon Ko Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Frenchman
Get to know the DP World Tour player, Jeong Weon Ko, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Every European Tour Order Of Merit Winner Since 1937
The European Tour's Order of Merit winner claims the Harry Vardon Trophy - a prize which was first handed out in 1937
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jiyai Shin Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean Pro Golfer
Discover more about successful Korean pro golfer Ji-yai Shin via these facts regarding her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published