Cedric Gugler Facts: 8 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Golfer

Get to know Challenge and DP World Tour player, Cedric Gugler, with these eight facts

Cedric Gugler currently plies his trade on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour, with the Swiss star turning professional in 2023. In this piece, we get to know him better.

Cedric Gugler Facts

1. Cedric Gugler was born 9th March 2000 in Basel, Switzerland

2. His mother and father are both former professional athletes

3. He enjoyed a successful amateur career and claimed the 2021 Swiss International Amateur

4. He turned professional in 2023 and plied his trade on a number of mini Tours

5. In 2024, Gugler claimed three wins on the ProGolf Tour. Because of his exceptional play, he secured a Challenge Tour card

6. Gugler is based out of Golf & Country Club Zurich

7. Playing his home event at Crans-sur-Sierre GC and the Omega European Masters, Gugler claimed his first paycheck on the DP World Tour in 2023. In the process, he was also the best scoring Swiss player and secured an Omega watch

8. As of writing, he has one top 10 finish on the Challenge Tour, which came at the 2024 Indoor Golf Group Challenge

