Tour Pro Successfully Appeals Slow Play Penalty After Late Drama
In the final few moments of the Rolex Grand Final, Felix Mory was handed a one shot penalty for slow play, but a successful appeal led to it being overturned
A thrilling final day at the HotelPlanner Tour's Rolex Grand Final ended with plenty of ups and downs, with one of the most notable being a slow play penalty that, initially, cost one player before it was overturned.
Felix Mory, who claimed the Swiss Challenge on the circuit in June, started his week 10th in the Road to Mallorca rankings and, on Sunday, moved up to as high as sixth as he battled for the remaining points and prizes.
However, despite sitting three-under-par in tough conditions at Club de Golf Alcanada, and on-course for a podium place, the Frenchman endured a stumble to the finish that saw him drop two shots, one of which was down to a slow play penalty.
On the broadcast, it was reported that the penalty was handed to Mory following the par 3 17th, with his initial score being a bogey four. Following that dropped shot, he then made another bogey to finish one-under for the round and nine-under for the tournament.
Around an hour later, though, Mory's score on the 17th was adjusted back to a par three, instead of a bogey four, with a spokesperson from the HotelPlanner Tour confirming the player had successfully appealed the slow play penalty.
In a statement sent to Golf Monthly, it read: "(Mory) appealed the one-shot time penalty and his appeal has been accepted after video footage was reviewed."
It meant that, instead of finishing in a share of sixth, Mory was solo sixth, earning more prize money and, crucially, Road to Mallorca Ranking points, which put him 12th overall and inside the top 20 number.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even with the penalty the 30-year-old would have earned a DP World Tour card, but finishing solo sixth meant a higher finish in the overall standings. Mory was one of three Frenchman to earn his playing honors on the circuit for next season.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.