Tour Pro Successfully Appeals Slow Play Penalty After Late Drama

A thrilling final day at the HotelPlanner Tour's Rolex Grand Final ended with plenty of ups and downs, with one of the most notable being a slow play penalty that, initially, cost one player before it was overturned.

Felix Mory, who claimed the Swiss Challenge on the circuit in June, started his week 10th in the Road to Mallorca rankings and, on Sunday, moved up to as high as sixth as he battled for the remaining points and prizes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite sitting three-under-par in tough conditions at Club de Golf Alcanada, and on-course for a podium place, the Frenchman endured a stumble to the finish that saw him drop two shots, one of which was down to a slow play penalty.

On the broadcast, it was reported that the penalty was handed to Mory following the par 3 17th, with his initial score being a bogey four. Following that dropped shot, he then made another bogey to finish one-under for the round and nine-under for the tournament.

Around an hour later, though, Mory's score on the 17th was adjusted back to a par three, instead of a bogey four, with a spokesperson from the HotelPlanner Tour confirming the player had successfully appealed the slow play penalty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement sent to Golf Monthly, it read: "(Mory) appealed the one-shot time penalty and his appeal has been accepted after video footage was reviewed."

It meant that, instead of finishing in a share of sixth, Mory was solo sixth, earning more prize money and, crucially, Road to Mallorca Ranking points, which put him 12th overall and inside the top 20 number.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even with the penalty the 30-year-old would have earned a DP World Tour card, but finishing solo sixth meant a higher finish in the overall standings. Mory was one of three Frenchman to earn his playing honors on the circuit for next season.