Callaway Golf Agree To 'Pause' Relationship With Mickelson

Only a few hours prior to Callaway's announcement, Workday had cut ties with the six-time Major, with other sponsors like KPMG and Amstel Light, also dropping Mickelson following his controversial comments made about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

Callaway, which has sponsored Mickelson since 2004, has not dropped the 51-year-old, but did state: “Callaway does not condone Phil Mickelson’s comments and we were very disappointed in his choice of words – they in no way reflect our values or what we stand for as a company.

"Phil has since apologized and we know he regrets how he handled recent events. We recognize his desire to take some time away from the game and respect that decision. At this time, we have agreed to pause our partnership and will re-evaluate our ongoing relationship at a later date.”

Mickelson uses a full bag of Callaway and an Odyssey putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-time Major champion has been under severe pressure since an article was published last week on Firepitcollective.com, that included strong criticism of both the PGA Tour and the Saudi government. In that piece, the 51-year-old called them: “scary mother----ers."

Following the controversial comments made to journalist, and author of Mickelson's new biography, Alan Shipnuck, the six-time Major champion delivered a statement on Tuesday apologising for his actions. However, it seems that players are not showing much sympathy for Mickelson, with the likes of Rory McIlroy calling his comments: "Naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant."

Along with PGA Tour players, former sponsors of Mickelson's have also displayed negativity towards the left-hander. KPMG, who had been a supporter of the 51-year-old since 2007, stated: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best.”

KPMG were shortly followed by Amstel Light and then Workday, who released a statement saying: "At this time, Workday and Phil Mickelson have mutually and amicably agreed to not renew our brand sponsorship that ends this March. We want to thank Phil for his great contributions as a Workday ambassador, both on and off the course. And we continue to wish him and his family all the best."