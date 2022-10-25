Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After last week’s high-profile CJ Cup at Congaree that included most of the world’s top 10, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, promises to be far more low-key affair.

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour and first played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019. However, following the latter tournament's cancellation because of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was elevated to full FedEx Cup points status. That has resulted in significantly increased purses in recent years. After $3m was an offer in the first tournament three years ago it reached $6.5m in 2021. This week, there is an identical purse, of which the winner will claim $1.17m.

Last year, New Zealander Lucas Herbert won his maiden PGA Tour title, withstanding rainy and windy conditions to win by one shot ahead of compatriot Danny Lee and American Patrick Reed. Herbert will not be back to defend his title this year, while there is also no sign of Lee this week. Reed, of course, now plies his trade with LIV Golf and he is preparing to take part in the season-closing Team Championship at Florida’s Trump National Doral.

However, 2020 winner Brian Gay will appear as he attempts to find the form that saw him claim play-off success over fellow American Wyndham Clark two years ago. Other notable names in the field include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, 2021 Barbasol Championship winner Seamus Power, this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship victor Chad Ramey, and Garrick Higgo, who won last year’s Palmetto Championship. Meanwhile, Bill Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, is also in the field, as is crowd favourite John Daly, who appears on a sponsor’s exemption.

The course is known for its elevation changes and the potential for unpredictable weather given its coastal location, meaning accuracy off the tee will be important. As well as the prize money, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,170,000 2nd $708,500 3rd $448,500 4th $318,500 5th $266,500 6th $235,625 7th $219,375 8th $203,125 9th $190,125 10th $177,125 11th $164,125 12th $151,125 13th $138,125 14th $125,125 15th $118,625 16th $112,125 17th $105,625 18th $99,125 19th $92,625 20th $86,125 21st $79,625 22nd $73,125 23rd $67,925 24th $62,725 25th $57,525 26th $52,325 27th $50,375 28th $48,425 29th $46,475 30th $44,525 31st $42,575 32nd $40,625 33rd $38,675 34th $37,050 35th $35,425 36th $33,800 37th $32,175 38th $30,875 39th $29,575 40th $28,275 41st $26,975 42nd $25,675 43rd $24,375 44th $23,075 45th $21,775 46th $20,475 47th $19,175 48th $18,135 49th $17,225 50th $16,705 51st $16,315 52nd $15,925 53rd $15,665 54th $15,405 55th $15,275 56th $15,145 57th $15,015 58th $14,885 59th $14,775 60th $14,625 61st $14,495 62nd $14,365 63rd $14,235 64th $14,105 65th $13,975 66th $13,845 67th $13,715 68th $13,585 69th $13,455 70th $13,325 71st $13,195 72nd $13,065 73rd $12,935 74th $12,805 75th $12,675 76th $12,545 77th $12,415 78th $12,285 79th $12,155 80th $12,025 81st $11,895 82nd $11,765 83rd $11,635 84th $11,505 85th $11,375 86th $11,245 87th $11,115 88th $10,985 89th $10,855 90th $10,725

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Erik

Barnes, Ricky

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Daly, John

Detry, Thomas

Dillas, Jarryd

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Feagler, Clay

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hubbard, Mark

Jackson, Palmer

Jaeger, Stephan

Jarvis, Aaron

Jones, Nick

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Mack III, Willie

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Meronk, Adrian

Murray, Grayson

Nicholas, James

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Sims, Michael

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Surratt, Caleb

Swan, Kim

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Pelt, Bo

Van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Villegas, Camilo

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship? The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is held at the island's Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed course. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with boasting spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean.