Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The PGA Tour heads to Bermuda, where players look to succeed Lucas Herbert as champion
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After last week’s high-profile CJ Cup at Congaree that included most of the world’s top 10, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, promises to be far more low-key affair.
The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour and first played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019. However, following the latter tournament's cancellation because of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was elevated to full FedEx Cup points status. That has resulted in significantly increased purses in recent years. After $3m was an offer in the first tournament three years ago it reached $6.5m in 2021. This week, there is an identical purse, of which the winner will claim $1.17m.
Last year, New Zealander Lucas Herbert won his maiden PGA Tour title, withstanding rainy and windy conditions to win by one shot ahead of compatriot Danny Lee and American Patrick Reed. Herbert will not be back to defend his title this year, while there is also no sign of Lee this week. Reed, of course, now plies his trade with LIV Golf and he is preparing to take part in the season-closing Team Championship at Florida’s Trump National Doral.
However, 2020 winner Brian Gay will appear as he attempts to find the form that saw him claim play-off success over fellow American Wyndham Clark two years ago. Other notable names in the field include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, 2021 Barbasol Championship winner Seamus Power, this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship victor Chad Ramey, and Garrick Higgo, who won last year’s Palmetto Championship. Meanwhile, Bill Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, is also in the field, as is crowd favourite John Daly, who appears on a sponsor’s exemption.
The course is known for its elevation changes and the potential for unpredictable weather given its coastal location, meaning accuracy off the tee will be important. As well as the prize money, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,170,000
|2nd
|$708,500
|3rd
|$448,500
|4th
|$318,500
|5th
|$266,500
|6th
|$235,625
|7th
|$219,375
|8th
|$203,125
|9th
|$190,125
|10th
|$177,125
|11th
|$164,125
|12th
|$151,125
|13th
|$138,125
|14th
|$125,125
|15th
|$118,625
|16th
|$112,125
|17th
|$105,625
|18th
|$99,125
|19th
|$92,625
|20th
|$86,125
|21st
|$79,625
|22nd
|$73,125
|23rd
|$67,925
|24th
|$62,725
|25th
|$57,525
|26th
|$52,325
|27th
|$50,375
|28th
|$48,425
|29th
|$46,475
|30th
|$44,525
|31st
|$42,575
|32nd
|$40,625
|33rd
|$38,675
|34th
|$37,050
|35th
|$35,425
|36th
|$33,800
|37th
|$32,175
|38th
|$30,875
|39th
|$29,575
|40th
|$28,275
|41st
|$26,975
|42nd
|$25,675
|43rd
|$24,375
|44th
|$23,075
|45th
|$21,775
|46th
|$20,475
|47th
|$19,175
|48th
|$18,135
|49th
|$17,225
|50th
|$16,705
|51st
|$16,315
|52nd
|$15,925
|53rd
|$15,665
|54th
|$15,405
|55th
|$15,275
|56th
|$15,145
|57th
|$15,015
|58th
|$14,885
|59th
|$14,775
|60th
|$14,625
|61st
|$14,495
|62nd
|$14,365
|63rd
|$14,235
|64th
|$14,105
|65th
|$13,975
|66th
|$13,845
|67th
|$13,715
|68th
|$13,585
|69th
|$13,455
|70th
|$13,325
|71st
|$13,195
|72nd
|$13,065
|73rd
|$12,935
|74th
|$12,805
|75th
|$12,675
|76th
|$12,545
|77th
|$12,415
|78th
|$12,285
|79th
|$12,155
|80th
|$12,025
|81st
|$11,895
|82nd
|$11,765
|83rd
|$11,635
|84th
|$11,505
|85th
|$11,375
|86th
|$11,245
|87th
|$11,115
|88th
|$10,985
|89th
|$10,855
|90th
|$10,725
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Erik
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Daly, John
- Detry, Thomas
- Dillas, Jarryd
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Feagler, Clay
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Hearn, David
- Henry, J.J.
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hubbard, Mark
- Jackson, Palmer
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Jarvis, Aaron
- Jones, Nick
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Koch, Greg
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Mack III, Willie
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Meronk, Adrian
- Murray, Grayson
- Nicholas, James
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Power, Seamus
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Sims, Michael
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Surratt, Caleb
- Swan, Kim
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Villegas, Camilo
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is held at the island's Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed course. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with boasting spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean.
What Is The Purse For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
A $6.5m purse is on offer in the 2022 tournament, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. That represents a significant increase on the $3m purse of the inaugural 2019 tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Report: Scottish Donald Trump Course Could Host DP World Tour-Sanctioned Event
The Telegraph reports that the Legends Tour could host an event at the former US President's Trump International Links
By Mike Hall • Published
-
The Incredible Stat On What Tiger Woods' Handicap Would Have Been
Statistician Lou Stagner has revealed details of the incredible handicap Woods would have had in 2008
By Mike Hall • Published