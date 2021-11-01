Lucas Herbert Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title In Bermuda Battle
Lucas Herbert secured his first PGA Tour win in brutal conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
By Matt Cradock
The event, which started on Thursday in 25-30 mph winds and sideways rain, finished in identical circumstances, with players battling the conditions on Sunday.
However, after starting four shots back of overnight leader, Taylor Pendrith, it would be Lucas Herbert who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in what was only his 20th start.
With victory, the 25-year-old Aussie secures full playing status on the PGA Tour, as well as a spot at the Masters next April.
“The next 12 months are going to be really cool,” said Herbert, who came into the week ranked 57th in the world.
“Victory definitely gets me into the Masters and Kapalua (Sentry Tournament of Champions - 6th-9th January). It’s going to be lots of fun. The next few days we’ll sit back and think and celebrate.”
Beginning his final round with two birdies at his opening two holes, Herbert found himself at the top of the leaderboard, with his one-under-par front nine four shots better than overnight leader, Pendrith.
A birdie and bogey followed at the 12th and 13th, before Herbert made the biggest birdie putt of the week at the 14th.
Now holding a one-shot lead to Patrick Reed, the pressure was ramped up ever so slightly when Herbert's playing partner, Danny Lee, birdied the 17th to also join Reed at one shot back.
Despite the increase in pressure, Herbert refused to buckle, sending his second shot at the 18th to just under 10-feet.
As Lee failed to find a birdie, it was left to Herbert to two-putt from short range, duly lagging his putt up to near gimme range and tapping in for his third worldwide win in under two years.
Speaking after his round, Herbert said "I felt like I really grinded out well today, especially during the middle of the round when it was so tough.
"I love playing when the conditions are at there most tough. It makes you play better and eliminates the guys who maybe aren't as good.
"But this win opens so many doors for me, being able to play out here now and pick a schedule, is just massive for me."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
