Rory McIlroy says having Bryson DeChambeau playing on the DP World Tour would be a good thing for those tournaments, but couldn't resist another dig at his old foe.

When DeChambeau spoke out for the first time since LIV Golf's collapse, he said he's mulling over his future, but he has a bit of a deadline to meet if he wants that immediate future to be on the DP World Tour.

The 33-year-old is suspended by the PGA Tour for a year, unless those rules change, but he has the last year of eligibility to join the DP World Tour thanks to his 2024 US Open win.

Prospective DP World Tour members have to sign up by 15 November and McIlroy feels the American is running out of other options.

DeChambeau, who claimed his second US Open triumph at Pinehurst at McIlroy''s expense, has previously hinted he could just concentrate on his YouTube channel and play in the Majors if LIV Golf disappeared.

And opinion is divided among some on the DP Wolrd Tour about LIV Golf stars taking up places in the field - but McIlroy admits DeChambeau will bring a huge amount of attention to any tournament he tees it up in.

Rory McIlroy's full comments on Bryson DeChambeau potentially playing on the DP World Tour in 2027 ⬇️ "I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments. "And honestly, look, I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be but it doesn't seem like he's got many options. "You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn't seem like he's got many options."November 10, 2026

"I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," said McIlroy.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while DeChambeau may say he has other options, McIlroy is not so sure, adding that he wouldn't want to be in the American's shoes right now.

"Honestly, I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be but it doesn't seem like he's got many options," McIlroy added.

"You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn't seem like he's got many options."

McIlroy chasing eighth Race To Dubai title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy is second in the Race To Dubai Rankings as he returns to the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he's won three times and been crowned European No.1 seven times.

An eighth title this week would equal Colin Montgomerie's record and McIlroy is relishing the challenge of trying to overhaul Eugenio Chacarra and also now holding off a flying Jon Rahm.

"I'm very excited to be back here, and very excited to be in contention for the eighth," he added. "I made some ground up last week, maybe not as much as I wanted, but I felt like it was a step in the right direction.

"And yeah, getting back to a place where I played well and I had a lot of success, even last year in the play-off with Matt [Fitzpatrick], it's been a course that's been very good to me over the years, and I have a lot of experience on it and a lot of experience up at the top end of the leaderboard. Experience going out in that final group on a Thursday.

"So yeah, excited to do it all over again, and you know, try to play well enough to give myself a real chance at the weekend."