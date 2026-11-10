'It Doesn't Seem Like He's Got Many Options' - Rory McIlroy Says Bryson DeChambeau Needs DP World Tour Move
Rory McIlroy says Bryson DeChambeau would bring plenty of eyeballs to the DP World Tour - adding he should sign up as he's running out of other options
Rory McIlroy says having Bryson DeChambeau playing on the DP World Tour would be a good thing for those tournaments, but couldn't resist another dig at his old foe.
When DeChambeau spoke out for the first time since LIV Golf's collapse, he said he's mulling over his future, but he has a bit of a deadline to meet if he wants that immediate future to be on the DP World Tour.
The 33-year-old is suspended by the PGA Tour for a year, unless those rules change, but he has the last year of eligibility to join the DP World Tour thanks to his 2024 US Open win.
Prospective DP World Tour members have to sign up by 15 November and McIlroy feels the American is running out of other options.
DeChambeau, who claimed his second US Open triumph at Pinehurst at McIlroy''s expense, has previously hinted he could just concentrate on his YouTube channel and play in the Majors if LIV Golf disappeared.
And opinion is divided among some on the DP Wolrd Tour about LIV Golf stars taking up places in the field - but McIlroy admits DeChambeau will bring a huge amount of attention to any tournament he tees it up in.
"I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," said McIlroy.
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And while DeChambeau may say he has other options, McIlroy is not so sure, adding that he wouldn't want to be in the American's shoes right now.
"Honestly, I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be but it doesn't seem like he's got many options," McIlroy added.
"You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn't seem like he's got many options."
McIlroy chasing eighth Race To Dubai title
McIlroy is second in the Race To Dubai Rankings as he returns to the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he's won three times and been crowned European No.1 seven times.
An eighth title this week would equal Colin Montgomerie's record and McIlroy is relishing the challenge of trying to overhaul Eugenio Chacarra and also now holding off a flying Jon Rahm.
"I'm very excited to be back here, and very excited to be in contention for the eighth," he added. "I made some ground up last week, maybe not as much as I wanted, but I felt like it was a step in the right direction.
"And yeah, getting back to a place where I played well and I had a lot of success, even last year in the play-off with Matt [Fitzpatrick], it's been a course that's been very good to me over the years, and I have a lot of experience on it and a lot of experience up at the top end of the leaderboard. Experience going out in that final group on a Thursday.
"So yeah, excited to do it all over again, and you know, try to play well enough to give myself a real chance at the weekend."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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