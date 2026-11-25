Scottie Scheffler can match Tiger Woods' record of five straight PGA Tour Player of the Year awards after being announced on the shortlist once again for 2026.

The 2026 PGA Tour Player of the Year nominees were released on Tuesday with Scheffler joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young.

Rory McIlroy did not make the list despite winning back-to-back Masters titles, while fellow Major winners this year Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox were also absent.

In a first, Matt's brother Alex Fitzpatrick was named on the shortlist to win the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year - with the Englishman joined by Ben James, Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge and Kristoffer Reitan.

Members of the PGA Tour who've made 15 starts this season will vote for the winner, with voting closing on 4 December.

Scheffler has won the coveted Jack Nicklaus Award for the last four years, and if he wins again he'll match Woods' record five in a row he achieved from 1999-2003.

There was no Major for Scheffler this year but he did win three times including two of the last three FedExCup Playoff events - the FedEx St Jude Championship and the culminating Tour Championship.

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Remaining a dominant World No.1, Scheffler missed just one cut in 20 starts with 13 top 10s as he also claimed the Byron Nelson Award for Low Scoring Average with 68.619.

PGA Tour Player of the Year shortlist 2026

Scheffler is a firm favorite then to lift a fifth straight PGA Tour Player of the Year award, but there's a host of three-time winners challenging him for the title.

Wyndham Clark is the only one of the four Major winners to get a nomination, as he claimed his second US Open title with victory at Shinnecock Hills but also won two further tournaments.

Clark captured the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and also the BMW Championship as he rose to World No.5, while Matt Fitzpatrick climbed up to third in the world with another three-win season.

The Englishman won the Valspar Championship, beat Scheffler in a playoff for the RBC Heritage title and also lifted the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy alongside his brother Alex.

Chris Gotterup also won three times this year, at the Sony Open, Phoenix Open and John Deere Classic while Cameron Young is the only one on the list to win just twice this year.

One of those was the flagship Players Championship though as he fended off Fitzpatrick, while he also won the Cadillac Championship.

Who are the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year contenders?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick's story is incredible as he started the season without a PGA Tour card, won one with the help of his brother Matt and ended up finishing T4 in the FedExCup standings.

Fellow rookie Kristoffer Reitan also qualified for the Tour Championship, finishing 25th, and won the Truist Championship during his debut campaign after qualifying through the DP World Tour.

Marco Penge also came through the DP World Tour route and after struggling for the most part he ended on a huge high by winning the RSM Classic and securing his playing privileges for next season and the 2028 Championship Series.

Jackson Koivun made the list after winning the 3M Open and making a fine start to his career, and he is joined by Ben James who finished as runner-up twice with three other top fives.

James came thorugh PGA Tour University as the No.1 player and made the cut in 12 of 14 starts, but did not manage to get over the line and claim a maiden victory.