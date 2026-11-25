Former England Golf player Callum Farr produced some otherworldly stuff at a recent Pro-Am as he shot a scintillating 58 including what could be a record run of birdies.

Farr, who will play on the HotelPlanner Tour this season, was actually one over par after four holes of the Golfing Days Pro-Am at Ombria Algarve in Portugal before producing a breathtaking run of form.

An eagle was followed by 11 birdies in a row making it 12 holes picking up shots for Farr as he completed his course record round.

Teeing off on the 10th, Farr made his eagle on the 16th before making birdies on 17 and 18 followed by a birdie on every hole on the front nine.

Mark Calcavecchia holds the official record of consecutive birdies on a main tour with nine on the spin at the 2009 RBC Canadian Open, but Farr's performance is unlike almost anything else recorded by a pro golfer.

England Golf puts the probability of making 12 straight birdies or better at around the 1 in 16.7 million mark - just showcasing the achievement of a player bidding to make the DP World Tour.

Farr is climbing the pro ranks at speed, with three victories on the Clutch Tour last year giving him a spot on the HotelPlanner Tour, and now on the second tier he hopes to make another big leap and make the DP World Tour.

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"I think my standout achievement was winning three times last season on the Clutch Tour and winning the Order of Merit," said Farr.

"My goal over the next 12 months would be to finish top 15 on the HotelPlanner Tour and get promoted to the DP World Tour."