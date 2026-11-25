A Record Birdie Run? DP World Tour Hopeful Cards Remarkable Streak As He Shoots 58
DP World Tour hopeful Callum Farr produced what could be a record run at a Pro-Am in Portugal as he reeled off an eagle and 11 straight birdies on consecutive holes
Former England Golf player Callum Farr produced some otherworldly stuff at a recent Pro-Am as he shot a scintillating 58 including what could be a record run of birdies.
Farr, who will play on the HotelPlanner Tour this season, was actually one over par after four holes of the Golfing Days Pro-Am at Ombria Algarve in Portugal before producing a breathtaking run of form.
An eagle was followed by 11 birdies in a row making it 12 holes picking up shots for Farr as he completed his course record round.
Teeing off on the 10th, Farr made his eagle on the 16th before making birdies on 17 and 18 followed by a birdie on every hole on the front nine.
Mark Calcavecchia holds the official record of consecutive birdies on a main tour with nine on the spin at the 2009 RBC Canadian Open, but Farr's performance is unlike almost anything else recorded by a pro golfer.
England Golf puts the probability of making 12 straight birdies or better at around the 1 in 16.7 million mark - just showcasing the achievement of a player bidding to make the DP World Tour.
Farr is climbing the pro ranks at speed, with three victories on the Clutch Tour last year giving him a spot on the HotelPlanner Tour, and now on the second tier he hopes to make another big leap and make the DP World Tour.
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"I think my standout achievement was winning three times last season on the Clutch Tour and winning the Order of Merit," said Farr.
"My goal over the next 12 months would be to finish top 15 on the HotelPlanner Tour and get promoted to the DP World Tour."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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