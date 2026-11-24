Rory McIlroy has only just hung up his eighth Race To Dubai title in his trophy cabinet but the 2027 DP World Tour season is about to kick-off - and it could be a season for the ages.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is the start of the 2027 DP World Tour season is a big sign of things to come with former LIV Golf star names adding some stardust to the field, making for an intriguing betting heat.

Three-time winner Cameron Smith headlines the field, while defending champion David Puig returns along with 2024 winner Elvis Smylie and the likes of Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Tom McKibbin, Jose Ballester and Michael La Sasso.

There's also PGA Tour stars taking part led by two-time champion Adam Scott and 2023 winner Min Woo Lee, while Canadian Corey Conners and Alex Noren will also tee it up.

After five events on the spin at Royal Queensland the tournament moves south to Sydney at The Lakes, which last played host to this back in 1987, has staged the Australian Open a few times and is on the shorter side where accuracy is at a premium.

It's under 7,000 yards with par-3s under 200 yards, short par-4s and driveable par-5s, but it's no walkover with 97 bunkers dotted around, plenty of water and an almost constant breeze blowing across the course.

Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Peter Senior won the last three evtns held or part-held at The Lakes so good players thrive here, while Aussies have dominated this event with Puig the first foreigner to win in eight renewals and just the second (Harold Varner III, 2016) since 1998.

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Best Bet: Lucas Herbert to win +1200 with BetMGM

Australians have dominated this event and it's easy to see that trend continuing looking at the main contenders.

Min Woo Lee has five top fives in six starts in the PGA while Cameron Smith has won it three times in seven, Marc Leishman has finished third the last three years in a row and Adam Scott has been in great touch of late.

But preference here goes to Lucas Herbert to pip them all as he starts his post-LIV career after a fine season - including two wins on the breakaway tour and that record-equalling 62 at the Open Championship.

Herbert shot 69 in his only previous round at The Lakes during the 2023 Australian Open and in that event last year he carded two 65s to show once again he's not scared to go low.

He has two top sevens in his last six Australian PGA starts and warmed up for this by finishing fourth, a shot off the winner, at the NSW Open last week.

More importantly he's excellent in the wind and a superb putter when on song, attributes that will be needed this week so he has a great chance to upstage a few more high-profile Aussies in the field.

Value Bet: Cam Davis to win +7000 with BetMGM

Sticking with the home hero theme but going taking it to the next level with Sydney native Cam Davis backed to find some home comforts back Down Under after a pretty rotten PGA Tour season saw him lose his card.

He's back in familiar surroundings and that can do wonders for a player. He played the Australian Open at The Lakes in 2018 finishing 40th, and when one round was staged here in 2023 he shot 63.

Davis is a former Australian Open winner at the neighboring Australian Golf Club right next door to The Lakes so he obviously can play well in his own back yards.

In the Australian PGA he finished 33rd last year, but previous finishes of 3-7-7-6 suggest a challenge should not be ruled out. Davis is +1200 for a top-five finish which also appeals if not totally sold on him being able to win.

Australian PGA Championship Betting Odds

+800 Adam Scott

+800 Min Woo Lee

+1200 Lucas Herbert

+1400 Daniel Hillier

+1600 Alex Noren

+1700 Corey Conners

+2000 Tom McKibbin, David Puig

+2200 Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Australian PGA Championship previous winners

2025 David Puig (Spain) -18

David Puig (Spain) -18 2024 Elvis Smylie (Australia) -14

Elvis Smylie (Australia) -14 2023 Min Woo Lee (Australia) -20

Min Woo Lee (Australia) -20 2022 (Nov) Cameron Smith (Australia) -14

(Nov) Cameron Smith (Australia) -14 2022 (Jan) Jediah Morgan (Australia) -22

(Jan) Jediah Morgan (Australia) -22 2021 no tournament

no tournament 2020 no tournament

no tournament 2019 Adam Scott (Australia) -13

Adam Scott (Australia) -13 2018 Cameron Smith (Australia) -16

Cameron Smith (Australia) -16 2017 Cameron Smith (Australia) -18

Cameron Smith (Australia) -18 2016 Harold Varner III (USA) -19

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