Brooks Koepka Aims Yet Another Dig At Bryson DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka can't help himself when it comes to having a dig at Bryson DeChambeau, this time taking a swipe at his old sparring partner for his performance in The Showdown two years ago
Brooks Koepka just can't help himself when it comes to aiming jibes at Bryson DeChambeau, with his latest coming in the build-up to The Skins Game this Friday.
The Farmers Insurance Skins Game will be shown on Prime Video on Friday 27 November with Koepka taking on Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Florida.
But although there will be plenty of trash talking between the foursome as they battle it out for $4m - the biggest dig landed in the pre-event press conference was aimed at someone not even taking part.
Koepka was asked about a similar event - The Showdown in 2024 - when he teamed up with DeChambeau in a sign their long-running fued had been squashed.
However, reflecting on that heavy defeat to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in the $10m crypto contest Koepka again showed there's no love lost between the two.
"Since I did not win, my teammate didn't hole a putt the entire time, so I did not receive any of that," said Koepka.
"Which is great because it's an individual thing this time. So I'm more excited about that, but it'll be fun."
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Koepka was also keen to point out he "didn't get to choose" his teammate for that last head-to-head contest.
From fierce enemies to teammates in both the Ryder Cup and then The Showdown, Koepka and DeChambeau were never best buddies but their relationship seemed cordial until recently.
Asked about DeChambeau's experience alongside McIlroy during the final round of the 2025 Masters, Koepka was equally as scathing.
DeChambeau complained about McIlroy blanking him at Augusta National as he finally ended his search for a Green Jacket - with the Northern Irishman wondering why he'd be so chatty when history was on the line.
It was clear which side Koepka was on when he said "I don't think many people want to talk to him regardless" in reference to DeChambeau.
Koepka also said DeChambeau "lives in his own world" during that interview with Skratch's Dan Rapaport and it's clear the two personalties simply don't mix.
DeChambeau is seen more on YouTube than the golf course these days, but if the two ever tee it up in the same event again it'll be one to watch.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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