Bryson DeChambeau Ninth Favorite At Pinehurst As PGA Champion Xander Schauffele Trails Rory McIlroy In Early US Open Odds
The bookmakers have released their odds for the next men's Major championship - the US Open - and there are a few eyebrow-raising situations at hand
The dust has barely settled on the 2024 PGA Championship and the bubbles have only just gone flat inside the Wanamaker Trophy as Xander Schauffele celebrated his maiden Major title.
Yet, the great game of golf never sleeps, and neither does betting on who might win the next big tournament. While there are still a few notable PGA Tour events to come between now and mid-June, it is the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 which will really set hearts pumping once again.
The levels of interest in the third men's Major of the year will be high with a plethora of intriguing stories set to play out at a golf course which has hosted its fair share of brave tales.
In its three previous US Opens - 1997, 2005, 2014 - Tiger Woods never managed to add to his Major tally with a victory at Pinehurst, coming closest when he lost out to Michael Campbell in the early 2000s.
And the bookmakers do not believe that will change in 2024, either, although given the 48-year-old's current situation, that is perhaps fair enough. Woods is between +10,000 (100/1) and +20,000 (200-1) to win the US Open and shatter all kinds of records.
At the very top of the table, the man who has regularly been compared to Woods of late is extremely well-fancied to add Major No.3. Scottie Scheffler can be found at just +400 (4/1) to win the US Open, despite his recent arrest before round two of the PGA Championship as well as an upcoming court date just days before Pinehurst.
Remarkably, Scheffler's closest challenger - at least as far as bookmakers are concerned - is Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman saw his chance to break a decade-long Major duck at the site of his most recent success last time out pass him by, yet he is still ahead of the man who lifted the Wanamaker Trophy - Schauffele.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy is +1100 (11/1) to get it done on the east coast while Schauffele's best price on going back-to-back - according to Oddschecker - is +1400 (14/1).
Jon Rahm's polarizing form in the LIV Golf League compared to Major championships paints a confusing picture for those looking to back him at Pinehurst - granted, the Spaniard has only played two since making the switch in tour. Nevertheless, the 2023 Masters winner remains high up in the list of likely winners at +1600 (16/1).
Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising example in the early betting market relates to Bryson DeChambeau, however. Comfortably top of the table when it comes to LIV players who have performed well at the first two Majors in 2024, DeChambeau can be backed to win the US Open at +2200 (22/1).
Coincidentally, his total score across the first two Majors this year is 22-under, and he will be looking for a second US Open crown to back up his achievement from Winged Foot in 2020.
If you're looking for something of an outside value pick, there are a number of players who could be of interest a little further back. Max Homa is currently +3000 (30/1) while Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann, and Wyndham Clark are all +3300 (33/1) to win the 2024 US Open.
Whoever you back to win next month's Major, please gamble responsibly. All odds were correct via Oddschecker at the time of publication.
2024 US OPEN ODDS: NOTABLE FAVORITES
- Scottie Scheffler: +400 (4/1)
- Rory McIlroy: +1100 (11/1)
- Xander Schauffele: +1400 (14/1)
- Jon Rahm: +1600 (16/1)
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2200 (22/1)
- Tiger Woods: +20,000 (200-1)
All odds are best price available via oddschecker.com.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
What Is The Lowest Ever Score In The US Women's Open?
The US Women's Open has consistently proved the toughest test in female Major championship golf
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How To Get 2025 US Women's Open Tickets
Everything you need to know about securing your place at the 2025 edition of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Surprising Pro Surges To Second Behind Rory McIlroy In Most Popular PGA Championship Bets 2024
Despite having not yet won a Major, one name has moved past multiple champions like Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in terms of total bet share for the PGA Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
PGA Championship hero Michael Block appears as the tournament heads to a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Ewen Ferguson defends his title as the DP World Tour heads to the Middle East at Doha Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Fans Forced To Leave DP World Tour Event Due To High Winds
High winds caused some of the Andalucia Masters' first round to be played behind closed doors due to fears over fan safety
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Top Amateur Follows Ludvig Aberg's Footsteps And Secures PGA Tour Card In College
Gordon Sargent is the first player to earn his Tour card through the new PGA TOUR University Accelerated system
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rickie Fowler Eyes Up Olympic Games After Ryder Cup Nightmare
The American endured a torrid time in Rome but the experience has motivated him to try and represent the US again next summer
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Phil Mickelson And Ian Poulter Certain Of More High Profile LIV Signings
The two team captains suggest they have already been in contact with several notable players about making the jump in the off-season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
World No.1 Lilia Vu To Play Alongside Netflix Full Swing Star In New Mixed Team Event
The LPGA Tour player will team up with PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen in December’s Grant Thornton Invitational
By Mike Hall Published