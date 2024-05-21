WATCH: How Team Schauffele Celebrated Xander’s Record-Breaking PGA Championship Win
The new World No.2 enjoyed landing his first Major title at Valhalla by partying alongside friends and family at their accommodation later on Sunday
If you win a Major championship, you're going to celebrate accordingly, right? Xander Schauffele certainly enjoyed his moment in the spotlight after securing the PGA Championship for not only his maiden Major but also his first victory since July 2022.
Schauffele more or less led from start to finish at Valhalla Golf Club, taking advantage of his excellent form this year and the kind scoring conditions in Louisville to ultimately reign supreme on an all-time record 21-under-par.
His birdie on the 72nd hole provided a moment of relief for the 30-year-old, ending his Major drought, but only after he had pulled off a sublime recovery shot from the rough - later copied (or at least attempted) by Golf Channel analyst, Johnson Wagner.
Once the final putt dropped and he had been showered with congratulations, including from beaten rival Bryson DeChambeau, though, Schauffele expressed his delight at winning one for his family and friends.
He said: "Yeah, my family and my team [brought me here]. They've been the most concrete thing that I have. My family, my wife and my team, everyone that's on it, they know who they are. But they're steadfast. They keep me in line, and it's so awesome for me to win one for them so we can all celebrate together."


And celebrate they did. In a video shared by Schauffele's wife, Maya on Instagram which was accompanied by DMX's iconic hit 'Party Up', a whole group of people can be seen drinking champagne from the famous Wanamaker Trophy with pizza boxes on the table behind them at their accommodation for the week.
As well as Schauffele drinking from the trophy he won, his caddie Austin Kaiser was also captured still wearing his looper bib from the tournament.
Explaining who might have been there in his post-tournament press conference earlier that evening, Schauffele said: "My uncle is my agent. He's been with me from the beginning of the year. My brother cooks for me. He's not a professional cook, but he can make some tasty food, so he's been willing to help me. Hopefully, he stays out with me a little bit longer. He just got engaged.
"My wife, she's sort of the rock in my life. She's constant for me. My two dogs. I had an old buddy and his girlfriend travel down from New York. I think you saw probably Max's caddie Joe was there. He's really close with Austin [Kaiser].
"I'm good buddies with Joe, and Dave [Pelekoudas], Taylor Moore's caddie, as well. Those are the people that I saw coming off the green, and then Chris was there, as well. He kind of hung around and was here for it, which was awesome."
Schauffele is not included in the field to play the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour this week, with a return expected at the Memorial Tournament which starts on June 6.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
