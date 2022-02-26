Bryson DeChambeau Eyes Bay Hill Return Following Injury

Speaking to the Golf Channel, DeChambeau's agent revealed that the current Arnold Palmer Invitational champion is planning to return to Bay Hill to defend his title. The announcement comes after the former Major winner has missed the last three weeks with a wrist injury.

Having pulled out of the Sony Open in Hawaii before a golf ball was even struck, the American then went on to withdraw from the Saudi International after the first round, claiming that his injury was from a fall and not down to his swing training.

DeChambeau has dropped outside of the world's top 10 following his injury problems (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, it seems we have a date for the big-hitting American's return, with DeChambeau aiming to play at Bay Hill, the scene of his 2021 triumph. “He’s doing everything he can to be there,” his agent, Brett Falkoff, said on Friday. “As of now, his full intention is to play.”

The 28-year-old has a superb record at Bay Hill. As well as claiming the win last year, he has also finished 4th in 2020 and runner-up in 2018. On top of his superb form, DeChambeau also famously hit two monster drives at the sixth hole on the Saturday and Sunday.

At the hole, which is famed for running around a huge lake, the American would produce a 368 yard drive on Saturday, mainly all carry may we add, before exceeding it on Sunday, with a colossal 377 yard bomb!

DeChambeau finished one shot clear of Lee Westwood as he claimed victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The return of DeChambeau will also mark his first sighting since pledging his support for the PGA Tour. Before putting out a post on social media, the 28-year-old had arguably been one of the most linked players to the breakaway Saudi Golf League, with reports stating he had been offered an eye-watering $240 million to be its 'poster boy'.

However, at the week of the Genesis Invitational, DeChambeau released a statement on his social media platforms that read: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another Tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."

If DeChambeau is to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it will be just his third PGA Tour start in the past six months. At the beginning of 2022, he finished in a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, before then missing the cut two weeks later at the Farmers Insurance Open.