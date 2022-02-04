Injured DeChambeau Out Of Saudi International - What Next For Bryson?

Bryson DeChambeau's injury struggles continue as the golfing scientist has been forced to withdraw from the Saudi International due to both a left hand and left hip injury. "Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers with a left hand and left hip injury," a statement from the tournament organisers said.

The American looked to be injured during last week's Farmers Insurance Open where he missed the cut and also withdrew from January's Sony Open in Hawaii due to injury. Bryson will likely need some time off ahead of The Masters or his appearance at Augusta could be in doubt. He is certainly going to tone down his speed training, you'd think, so we may potentially see him rein things in for the near future. Augusta is just two months away so his preparations will be hampered at the very least.

He's yet to make public comment on his injuries but they've already plagued the start of his 2022 with a T25, MC and two withdrawals in four events (his withdrawal at the Sony Open came prior to the start of the tournament).

Many will point to the American's intense 'speed training' drills and workouts in his quest for more speed and longer drives. He is the PGA Tour's longest hitter and regularly speaks of his desire to continue pushing his speed and distance, with a goal of hitting 200mph ball speed regularly during tournament play.

The 2020 US Open champion is one of the star names in Saudi this week, with the tournament taking place on the Asian Tour for the first time. He denied he had been offered $135m to be the 'face' of a rumoured Saudi Super League, after reports first emerged in Sportsmail.