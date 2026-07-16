Bryson DeChambeau Gives Subtle Response To Nick Faldo's 'Zero Strategy' Dig

Bryson DeChambeau may have taken some jibes from Sir Nick Faldo and Brandel Chamblee in the run-up to The 154th Open Championship, but he responded to them on Thursday via a three-under 67.

Carding five birdies and two bogeys, the American finds himself one back of the leaders, with DeChambeau looking to end his missed Major cut streak, which has been a big talking point this week.

On Monday, Faldo claimed that "DeChambeau has zero clue of strategy" coming into Royal Birkdale, while Chamblee explained that DeChambeau's Major slump is down to him being more concerned about YouTube golf than professional golf.

It was the strategy comment that seemed to irk DeChambeau the most on Thursday and, although he declined to speak to media following his first round, he did answer pre-submitted questions from R&A staff.

Speaking about the firm and fast conditions, the two-time Major winner used the word strategy three times in his answer, which could be seen as a tongue-in-cheek response to Faldo.

In the interview, DeChambeau stated: "I think you've got to be a lot more strategic out on the golf course.

"I feel like I did a really good job today of being incredibly strategic and focused super hard on placing it in the right places.

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"Besides 18, I placed the ball in some good areas. I just need to hit more fairways. Other than that, I feel like my strategy was nice today."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the strategic comments, DeChambeau added: "Any time you get off to a great start, it's awesome, but there's three more days, dude.

"There's still a lot of golf to be played. But ultimately from my perspective I was really excited about the way I played.

"It was fun playing with Scottie (Scheffler), seeing how good he strikes the ball.

"That's something... I've wanted to play with him for a while now. Seeing how he struck the ball today was beautiful.

"(It) Makes me think, oh, man, I've got to work on my driving and 3-wood a little bit better because I hit it farther than him, but it sometimes doesn't go straight."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, the 32-year-old is one back of leaders Sungjae Im and Daniel Brown, who produced four-under 66s.

Prior to his opening round, DeChambeau was also spotted with a familiar driver in the bag, as he returned to his Krank Formula Fire Pro Tour driver, having used the TaylorMade Qi4D Proto 200+ at the US Open.

Using the TaylorMade in his practice rounds, the reason to move to the Krank is unclear, but DeChambeau did nearly gain two strokes on the field off the tee.

He will hope that form continues over the next three days, as he looks to make his first Major cut of the year, having missed the weekend at The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.