Unfathomable Power: What's The Longest Drive Bryson DeChambeau Has Ever Hit?

We look at some of the colossal tee shots that the two-time US Open champion has pulled off over the years

bryson dechambeau hitting a drive at LIV Golf London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Townsend's avatar
By
published

Bryson DeChambeau's elevation in the driving distance stats has been one of the most remarkable stories in modern times. In 2020 he added 20 pounds before the Covid pandemic and another 20 before the resumption of the PGA Tour and, with the muscle mass, came some phenomenal gains.

In his first three seasons on the PGA Tour the two-time US Open winner's driver exploits were in the average bracket – 299 yards for 45th in 2017, 305 (25th) in 2018 and then 302 yards (34th) in 2019.

Then, for the next two seasons, the American topped the listings with average drives of 322 and 323 yards.

He spoke of Augusta National becoming a par-67, thanks to his additional yardage, captured his first US Open at Winged Foot with a mixture of brilliant driving and a supreme touch and he then produced an iconic moment at Bay Hill in 2021.

At the Arnold Palmer he smashed a driver 370 yards, with an incredible 194mph ball speed, to cut the corner of the par-5 6th hole and leave himself a short flick into the green.

"I felt like a kid again, for sure. It was exciting," DeChambeau said. "Especially when you pull it off. It was almost like winning a tournament. I got the same chills and feeling when I saw it clear and there was no splash. I gave the fans what they wanted."

He would win the tournament by one over Lee Westwood.

In 2022 DeChambeau would participate in the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships for the second time and, from a field of 16, he would remarkably reach the final. In the showpiece he would land three drives in the grid, with a high of 406 yards, but he would be undone by Germany's Martin Borgmeier who eclipsed him by 20 yards.

In terms of the real bombs on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau's longest hits were recorded as:

2020 - 428 yards (Travelers)

2021 - 414 yards (Sentry)

2022 - 403 yards (Sentry)

Amusingly the first of those came via a cart path while the others were notched at Kapalua where there are some huge elevation changes.

His longest recorded drive, though, came during The Match exhibition in 2021 where he was paired with Aaron Rodgers. At the 8th hole at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana he unleashed a drive of 480 yards. The hole measures a ridiculous 777 yards and, needless to say, is straight downhill – Rodgers' tee shot went 438 yards.

“That was disappointing for me. I thought I had it, dude. That was super close to being 550 pretty easily,” commented DeChambeau, who would go on to win the exhibition against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

These days DeChambeau, according to his own Instagram account, averages 343 yards with a Krank Formula Fire driver which is primarily used by elite long-drive players and has a loft of 5˚.

DeChambeau is now 31 and we hear slightly less of his driving exploits but, with the right conditions, there might be more to come from one of the most entertaining talents in the game.

Mark Townsend
Mark Townsend
Contributing editor

Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.

Read more
Seb Twaddell long driver ball speed record
Features 'I Broke Golf's Ball Speed World Record... And My Potential Is North Of 250mph'
Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at The Players Championship
Tour How Far PGA Tour Players Hit Every Club In The Bag
Aldrich Potgieter at the top of his back swing
News Aldrich Potgieter Goes Driver-Driver At 661-Yard Par 5 To Take Mexico Open Lead
A golf ball just after being hit by a driver
Features Who Has The Highest And Lowest Ball Speed On The PGA Tour?
Latest in Features
Jess Ratcliffe hitting an iron shot
Features I've Always Struggled To Create That Solid, Compressed Strike... Until I Fixed These 5 Key Moves
The Putter Trend That’s Making A Suprise Comeback On Tour
Features Long Putters Are On The Comeback And I Don't Like It
Female golfer playing from a downhill lie
Features Fix These 7 Common Mistakes And You'll Be On The Path To Lower Scores
three golfers walking down a path on a golf course with inset images of a clock and a golfer pointing to a watch
Features Revealed! How Long Amateur Golfers Take To Play 18 Holes (By Handicap)
Latest in Features
Nick Bonfield, Alison Root and Sam De&#039;Ath shouting fore and pointing right after a wayward tee shot, plus an inset image of a frustrated golfer laying on the green
Tips Is Your Golf Swing Failing You? This All-Encompassing Drill Can Instantly Save It
Jess Ratcliffe hitting an iron shot
Features I've Always Struggled To Create That Solid, Compressed Strike... Until I Fixed These 5 Key Moves
The Putter Trend That’s Making A Suprise Comeback On Tour
Features Long Putters Are On The Comeback And I Don't Like It
Steve North hitting a driver, an iron, a wedge, a bunker shot and a putt, with the scenery from the 10th hole at Trump Turnberry as the backdrop
Tips I Attended An Exclusive Tee To Green Masterclass With A Top Golf Coach... Now I'm Sharing His 6 Transformative Tips With You

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.