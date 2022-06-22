Brooks Koepka Withdraws From Travelers Championship
The four-time Major winner's move to LIV Golf was essentially confirmed with his Travelers Championship withdrawal
Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event in a real sign that he has signed with LIV Golf.
Multiple reports stated Koepka has signed with Greg Norman's Saudi-backed start-up, with The Telegraph first reporting the news. Koepka is set to join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and European Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell.
Koepka was still listed in the field as of Tuesday afternoon but the news that he had withdrawn was finally revealed Tuesday evening. If he has joined LIV, he will be suspended from the PGA Tour. The former World No.1 has won four Majors - two US Opens and two PGA Championships.
He refused to speak about LIV Golf at last week's US Open and blamed the media for a "black cloud" over the event.
"I'm here at the US Open," he said. "I'm ready to play the US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it."
Koepka will also join his brother, Chase, in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. He is set to make his LIV debut in the Series' second event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon next week.
The field is set to be announced shortly, with the potential of more signings to come.
