Brooks Koepka Insists He's 'Not Angry' After Declining 'Kinda Boring' US Open Media Duties
The five-time Major champion has cut a quiet figure this week at the US Open - and he explained why in an fascinating text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch
Eyebrows were raised when Brooks Koepka's name wasn't on the pre-tournament press conference list for the 2024 US Open, as a two-time champion, and he confirmed in a text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch that he did indeed decline the opportunity to speak to the media.
The former World No.1 also opted not to speak to reporters on Thursday following his opening 70 at Pinehurst.
Koepka has cut a quiet figure as he chases Major number six, revealing to Lynch that he simply didn't want to conduct media duties this week, citing that the "lack of creativity with questions" is "kinda boring."
The boring questions Koepka predicted he would have received included "‘Do you think the course is borderline? What happened on those bogeys? What went well?’ Then some LIV versus PGA Tour questions."
"I just don’t care about doing it. Everyone else turns interviews down. I never do. Would rather come back, rest up and spend time chilling. Not angry at all. Hope that’s clear. I declined my press conference too this week," he said in his text exchange with Lynch, while also claiming that fans would rather hear from other players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.
The five-time Major champion and US Open winner in 2017 and 2018 flew out of the blocks at Pinehurst in getting to three-under-par after 10 holes before giving the shots back over his closing eight to sign for an even-par 70.
It leaves him in a very good position to challenge over the next three days, where his strong iron play and mental game will put him in good stead over the demanding North Carolina layout.
He put two of his bogeys down to 'brain farts' and the other to a bad drive while saying he is happy with where his iron play is. He found 13 of 18 greens and was positive strokes gained for all aspects aside from putting.
The Floridian also predicted the winning score at four-under and joked that he would "probably not" speak to the media if he won. Read the text exchange between Koepka and Lynch, it's well worth your time.
Koepka has finished T45th and T26th in the first two Majors so far this year. He may well go much better this week.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
