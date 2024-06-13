Brooks Koepka Insists He's 'Not Angry' After Declining 'Kinda Boring' US Open Media Duties

Eyebrows were raised when Brooks Koepka's name wasn't on the pre-tournament press conference list for the 2024 US Open, as a two-time champion, and he confirmed in a text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch that he did indeed decline the opportunity to speak to the media.

The former World No.1 also opted not to speak to reporters on Thursday following his opening 70 at Pinehurst.

Koepka has cut a quiet figure as he chases Major number six, revealing to Lynch that he simply didn't want to conduct media duties this week, citing that the "lack of creativity with questions" is "kinda boring."

The boring questions Koepka predicted he would have received included "‘Do you think the course is borderline? What happened on those bogeys? What went well?’ Then some LIV versus PGA Tour questions."

"I just don’t care about doing it. Everyone else turns interviews down. I never do. Would rather come back, rest up and spend time chilling. Not angry at all. Hope that’s clear. I declined my press conference too this week," he said in his text exchange with Lynch, while also claiming that fans would rather hear from other players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.

The five-time Major champion and US Open winner in 2017 and 2018 flew out of the blocks at Pinehurst in getting to three-under-par after 10 holes before giving the shots back over his closing eight to sign for an even-par 70.

It leaves him in a very good position to challenge over the next three days, where his strong iron play and mental game will put him in good stead over the demanding North Carolina layout.

He put two of his bogeys down to 'brain farts' and the other to a bad drive while saying he is happy with where his iron play is. He found 13 of 18 greens and was positive strokes gained for all aspects aside from putting.

The Floridian also predicted the winning score at four-under and joked that he would "probably not" speak to the media if he won. Read the text exchange between Koepka and Lynch, it's well worth your time.

Koepka has finished T45th and T26th in the first two Majors so far this year. He may well go much better this week.