Brooks Koepka Makes Controversial Driver And Golf Ball Switch At US Open
The four-time Major champion has gone back to his old driver and golf ball
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Brooks Koepka has gone back to his old driver and golf ball as he seeks to win his third US Open and fifth Major title this week at Brookline. The American was spotted with a TaylorMade M5 driver and a Titleist Pro V1x in practice for this week's Major, the same combo that he used to win his most recent Major title at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage. The Pro V1x has also been the golf ball of his choice for all four of his Major titles.
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT BROOKS KOEPKA
Koepka's switch was a huge shock as he signed with Srixon last year and has been playing the ZX7 driver and Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball as well as Srixon irons and Cleveland wedges. The new ball was said to be a reason for him signing with the brand, and he called the driver as good as anything he has hit before. In response to Koepka's switch back to his old driver and ball, Srixon has responded and says that it is working with Koepka to create new products to fit his needs.
"The characteristics are not a perfect fit, yet," a Cleveland/Srixon representative told GOLF.com in a statement. “In this early stage of our partnership, Brooks Koepka has validated the performance of the Srixon driver and golf ball. Though performance has been promising, the characteristics are not a perfect fit, yet.
“To work through this adjustment period most efficiently, we decided to focus our energy on fitting Brooks into the next generation Srixon driver and golf ball prototypes that will debut on tour in the near future — products developed with Brooks’ input and needs in mind,” the statement continued. “While we get this organized in the next couple months, Srixon is temporarily allowing Brooks to use his previous driver and ball. Of course, he will continue playing Srixon irons and Cleveland Golf wedges. Both parties are fully committed to the partnership, and we are confident Brooks will be back in a Srixon driver and golf ball soon.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder Review
In this Inesis Golf 900 Rangefinder review, Neil Tappin compares it to one of the leading brands on the course
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Ping Traverse Cart Bag 2022 Review
We put the latest edition of the Ping Traverse cart bag through its paces but did it live up to the test?
By James Hibbitt • Published