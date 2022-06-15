Brooks Koepka Makes Controversial Driver And Golf Ball Switch At US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brooks Koepka has gone back to his old driver and golf ball as he seeks to win his third US Open and fifth Major title this week at Brookline. The American was spotted with a TaylorMade M5 driver and a Titleist Pro V1x in practice for this week's Major, the same combo that he used to win his most recent Major title at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage. The Pro V1x has also been the golf ball of his choice for all four of his Major titles.

VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT BROOKS KOEPKA

Koepka's switch was a huge shock as he signed with Srixon last year and has been playing the ZX7 driver and Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball as well as Srixon irons and Cleveland wedges. The new ball was said to be a reason for him signing with the brand, and he called the driver as good as anything he has hit before. In response to Koepka's switch back to his old driver and ball, Srixon has responded and says that it is working with Koepka to create new products to fit his needs.

"The characteristics are not a perfect fit, yet," a Cleveland/Srixon representative told GOLF.com in a statement. “In this early stage of our partnership, Brooks Koepka has validated the performance of the Srixon driver and golf ball. Though performance has been promising, the characteristics are not a perfect fit, yet.

“To work through this adjustment period most efficiently, we decided to focus our energy on fitting Brooks into the next generation Srixon driver and golf ball prototypes that will debut on tour in the near future — products developed with Brooks’ input and needs in mind,” the statement continued. “While we get this organized in the next couple months, Srixon is temporarily allowing Brooks to use his previous driver and ball. Of course, he will continue playing Srixon irons and Cleveland Golf wedges. Both parties are fully committed to the partnership, and we are confident Brooks will be back in a Srixon driver and golf ball soon.”

- Full Brooks Koepka What's in the bag?