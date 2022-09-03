'There Will Be Friction There, That's Why I'm Not Going - Kaymer To Skip Wentworth

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Martin Kaymer has explained his decision to skip the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth, with the LIV golfer stating that he does not want to play somewhere he "is not welcome".

Speaking to Golf Digest on Thursday after finishing the pro-am at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, Kaymer said: "Of course, there will be friction there, that's why I'm not going. I don't need to go to a place where, feel-wise, you're not that welcome. They don't say it, but (it's there)."

The German is the first player from the Saudi-backed series to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship, a tournament that is set to have around 20 LIV golfers teeing it up at Wentworth.

Along with the likes of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, the quartet of Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na secured their places in the field thanks to their spots inside the top 60 in the World Rankings.

Many golfers have reacted to the news that LIV golfers will be partaking in the event, with Rory McIlroy stating that "it's going to be hard to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me."

DP World Tour CEO, Keith Pelley, has also confirmed his stipulations for the rebels, with a memo from Pelley, obtained by The Golf Channel, reading: “They will not be given any on course competitive disadvantage – i.e. unfavorable tee times – but they will not be required to play in the pro-am on Wednesday and will not be in TV featured groups.”

Despite missing the event, Kaymer insists that he still has a soft spot for the Tour and their flagship event at Wentworth, but the circumstances around the discomfort has made him swerve the tournament.

"I do love the European Tour and I do like Wentworth; I think it's a flagship event that people like to participate in,' Kaymer said. "But under those circumstances, I try to stay in the area where the energy is high, where the energy is positive.

"I don't know why I should fly to England, [and] be on the golf course for four or five days where you are not that welcome, I would say. It has nothing to do with the European Tour or the players or anything like that... but where we are right now (in professional golf), I try to stay away. I will wait until everything settles."