BMW Ladies Championship Payout 2024
Some of the world’s best players, including defending champion Minjee Lee, compete for an eye-catching purse as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea
After a visit to China for the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East with the BMW Ladies Championship, which takes place at Seowon Hills in South Korea.
There, players are competing for a prize money payout of $2.2m - the same figure that was offered at last year’s event as well as the Blue Bay LPGA in March.
Since the tournament became part of the LPGA Tour in 2019, the purse has increased by $200,000. That means this week’s winner will earn $330,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $207,516 payment.
As well as prize money, players are also competing for Race to the CME Globe points, with 500 going to this week’s winner as the battle to reach the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship intensifies. There are now just five tournaments remaining before the big-money event, which in 2024 will have purse of $11m.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the BMW Ladies Championship.
BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,000
|2nd
|$207,516
|3rd
|$150,538
|4th
|$116,453
|5th
|$93,732
|6th
|$76,689
|7th
|$64,192
|8th
|$56,240
|9th
|$50,559
|10th
|$46,014
|11th
|$42,604
|12th
|$39,764
|13th
|$37,264
|14th
|$34,993
|15th
|$32,947
|16th
|$31,130
|17th
|$29,540
|18th
|$28,176
|19th
|$27,040
|20th
|$26,131
|21st
|$25,223
|22nd
|$24,313
|23rd
|$23,405
|24th
|$22,495
|25th
|$21,701
|26th
|$20,906
|27th
|$20,109
|28th
|$19,314
|29th
|$18,519
|30th
|$17,837
|31st
|$17,155
|32nd
|$16,474
|33rd
|$15,792
|34th
|$15,110
|35th
|$14,543
|36th
|$13,974
|37th
|$13,407
|38th
|$12,838
|39th
|$12,269
|40th
|$11,816
|41st
|$11,362
|42nd
|$10,908
|43rd
|$10,452
|44th
|$9,998
|45th
|$9,657
|46th
|$9,316
|47th
|$8,975
|48th
|$8,634
|49th
|$8,293
|50th
|$7,952
|51st
|$7,727
|52nd
|$7,498
|53rd
|$7,270
|54th
|$7,045
|55th
|$6,817
|56th
|$6,589
|57th
|$6,363
|58th
|$6,135
|59th
|$5,909
|60th
|$5,681
|61st
|$5,568
|62nd
|$5,453
|63rd
|$5,340
|64th
|$5,227
|65th
|$5,112
Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Ladies Championship?
In 2023, Minjee Lee beat Alison Lee in a playoff to claim her 10th LPGA Tour victory and both players return this week.
The player who Lee succeeded as champion was Lydia Ko, who also plays. After a disappointing 2023, the New Zealander has rediscovered her best form.
She guaranteed entry to the LPGA Hall of Fame after winning the gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up with her third Major title at the AIG Women's Open and another victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.2 Lilia Vu, who is looking for her first victory since June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, where she defeated Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim in a playoff.
The other players from the world’s top 10 competing are Ruoning Yin, who won last week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Amy Yang and Haeran Ryu, who are playing in their homeland,
They are far from the only big names competing this week, with the likes of Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, Megan Khang, Yuka Saso and Allisen Corpuz also playing.
Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Being Played?
For the second year in a row, the event is being hosted by Seowon Hills in South Korea, which opened in 2004 and is located about an hour’s drive north of capital Seoul.
Who Won The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?
Minjee Lee claimed her 10th LPGA Tour title at the 2023 tournament in a playoff. The Australian beat Alison Lee with a six-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win the trophy and prize money of $330,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
