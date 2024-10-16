BMW Ladies Championship Payout 2024

After a visit to China for the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East with the BMW Ladies Championship, which takes place at Seowon Hills in South Korea.

There, players are competing for a prize money payout of $2.2m - the same figure that was offered at last year’s event as well as the Blue Bay LPGA in March.

Since the tournament became part of the LPGA Tour in 2019, the purse has increased by $200,000. That means this week’s winner will earn $330,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $207,516 payment.

As well as prize money, players are also competing for Race to the CME Globe points, with 500 going to this week’s winner as the battle to reach the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship intensifies. There are now just five tournaments remaining before the big-money event, which in 2024 will have purse of $11m.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the BMW Ladies Championship.

BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $330,000 2nd $207,516 3rd $150,538 4th $116,453 5th $93,732 6th $76,689 7th $64,192 8th $56,240 9th $50,559 10th $46,014 11th $42,604 12th $39,764 13th $37,264 14th $34,993 15th $32,947 16th $31,130 17th $29,540 18th $28,176 19th $27,040 20th $26,131 21st $25,223 22nd $24,313 23rd $23,405 24th $22,495 25th $21,701 26th $20,906 27th $20,109 28th $19,314 29th $18,519 30th $17,837 31st $17,155 32nd $16,474 33rd $15,792 34th $15,110 35th $14,543 36th $13,974 37th $13,407 38th $12,838 39th $12,269 40th $11,816 41st $11,362 42nd $10,908 43rd $10,452 44th $9,998 45th $9,657 46th $9,316 47th $8,975 48th $8,634 49th $8,293 50th $7,952 51st $7,727 52nd $7,498 53rd $7,270 54th $7,045 55th $6,817 56th $6,589 57th $6,363 58th $6,135 59th $5,909 60th $5,681 61st $5,568 62nd $5,453 63rd $5,340 64th $5,227 65th $5,112

Lydia Ko won the tournament in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Ladies Championship?

In 2023, Minjee Lee beat Alison Lee in a playoff to claim her 10th LPGA Tour victory and both players return this week.

The player who Lee succeeded as champion was Lydia Ko, who also plays. After a disappointing 2023, the New Zealander has rediscovered her best form.

She guaranteed entry to the LPGA Hall of Fame after winning the gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up with her third Major title at the AIG Women's Open and another victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.2 Lilia Vu, who is looking for her first victory since June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, where she defeated Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim in a playoff.

The other players from the world’s top 10 competing are Ruoning Yin, who won last week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Amy Yang and Haeran Ryu, who are playing in their homeland,

They are far from the only big names competing this week, with the likes of Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, Megan Khang, Yuka Saso and Allisen Corpuz also playing.

Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Being Played? For the second year in a row, the event is being hosted by Seowon Hills in South Korea, which opened in 2004 and is located about an hour’s drive north of capital Seoul.