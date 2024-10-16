BMW Ladies Championship Payout 2024

Some of the world’s best players, including defending champion Minjee Lee, compete for an eye-catching purse as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea

Minjee Lee poses for a photo with the BMW Ladies Championship trophy
Minjee Lee best Alison Lee in a playoff at the 2023 event
Mike Hall
After a visit to China for the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the LPGA Tour remains in the Far East with the BMW Ladies Championship, which takes place at Seowon Hills in South Korea.

There, players are competing for a prize money payout of $2.2m - the same figure that was offered at last year’s event as well as the Blue Bay LPGA in March.

Since the tournament became part of the LPGA Tour in 2019, the purse has increased by $200,000. That means this week’s winner will earn $330,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $207,516 payment.

As well as prize money, players are also competing for Race to the CME Globe points, with 500 going to this week’s winner as the battle to reach the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship intensifies. There are now just five tournaments remaining before the big-money event, which in 2024 will have purse of $11m.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the BMW Ladies Championship.

BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$330,000
2nd$207,516
3rd$150,538
4th$116,453
5th$93,732
6th$76,689
7th$64,192
8th$56,240
9th$50,559
10th$46,014
11th$42,604
12th$39,764
13th$37,264
14th$34,993
15th$32,947
16th$31,130
17th$29,540
18th$28,176
19th$27,040
20th$26,131
21st$25,223
22nd$24,313
23rd$23,405
24th$22,495
25th$21,701
26th$20,906
27th$20,109
28th$19,314
29th$18,519
30th$17,837
31st$17,155
32nd$16,474
33rd$15,792
34th$15,110
35th$14,543
36th$13,974
37th$13,407
38th$12,838
39th$12,269
40th$11,816
41st$11,362
42nd$10,908
43rd$10,452
44th$9,998
45th$9,657
46th$9,316
47th$8,975
48th$8,634
49th$8,293
50th$7,952
51st$7,727
52nd$7,498
53rd$7,270
54th$7,045
55th$6,817
56th$6,589
57th$6,363
58th$6,135
59th$5,909
60th$5,681
61st$5,568
62nd$5,453
63rd$5,340
64th$5,227
65th$5,112

Lydia Ko takes a shot during the Kroger Queen City Championship

Lydia Ko won the tournament in 2022

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Ladies Championship?

In 2023, Minjee Lee beat Alison Lee in a playoff to claim her 10th LPGA Tour victory and both players return this week.

The player who Lee succeeded as champion was Lydia Ko, who also plays. After a disappointing 2023, the New Zealander has rediscovered her best form.

She guaranteed entry to the LPGA Hall of Fame after winning the gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up with her third Major title at the AIG Women's Open and another victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.2 Lilia Vu, who is looking for her first victory since June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, where she defeated Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim in a playoff.

The other players from the world’s top 10 competing are Ruoning Yin, who won last week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier and Amy Yang and Haeran Ryu, who are playing in their homeland,

They are far from the only big names competing this week, with the likes of Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, Megan Khang, Yuka Saso and Allisen Corpuz also playing.

Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Being Played?

For the second year in a row, the event is being hosted by Seowon Hills in South Korea, which opened in 2004 and is located about an hour’s drive north of capital Seoul.

Who Won The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?

Minjee Lee claimed her 10th LPGA Tour title at the 2023 tournament in a playoff. The Australian beat Alison Lee with a six-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win the trophy and prize money of $330,000.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

