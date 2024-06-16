Lilia Vu Defeats Lexi Thompson And Grace Kim To Claim Meijer LPGA Classic Playoff Win

The US Open was providing an exciting finish at North Carolina, but the Meijer LPGA Classic was also giving itself an incredible ending as Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim were involved in a three-way playoff in Michigan.

All three players had come from various areas of the leaderboard. Vu, for example, fired a blemish free seven-under-par final round to get to 16-under, whilst Thompson nearly chipped in for eagle to beat her by one. Having led by five, Kim was favorite to win on Sunday, but four pars in her last four holes meant she also finished 16-under, with Vu claiming the title after a birdie at the third playoff hole.

As mentioned, Kim was the favorite going into the final day on Sunday, with the Australian carding a 66 on Saturday to open a huge five shot lead at Blythefield Country Club.

However, through the first five holes, Kim saw her advantage disappear as Solheim Cup star, Ally Ewing, made three birdies in her first five holes to move level to Kim, and another birdie at the sixth moved her one clear.

Throughout the final day, we saw plenty of players jump into contention and the first to set the target was two-time Major winner, Vu, who has struggled in 2024 having produced just one top 10 this year. Carding seven birdies, her final round 65 got her to 16-under.

Not long after Vu, Thompson fired in a four-under 68 to get to 16-under, with the American almost chipping in for an eagle at the 72nd hole to beat the target! The 29-year-old announced she is set to retire at the end of the season, and a win would certainly have stamped an incredible career for her.

Having made charges up the leaderboard, there was still plenty of time for those on the course to vault the American pair and, with a birdie at the 13th, Kim would need one more gain to pick up a first LPGA Tour title since April 2023.

However, the 23-year-old couldn't find the necessary birdie and, with that, we headed to a playoff which was to be played down the 18th. Playing the par 5, there was nothing to separate them through the first two, as all three players found birdies at the first and second.

Heading back up the 18th, it was Vu who eventually got over the line, as a short range birdie putt gave her a fifth LPGA Tour victory and a win in her first start back after injury!