Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
The LPGA Tour heads to the Far East for the next four events, starting with the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.
This is the fourth edition of the event after it was originally held in 2018. Danielle Kang won the inaugural tournament, and she replicated the feat in 2019 before it had a three-year hiatus.
Finally, it returned in 2023, with Angel Yin picking up her maiden LPGA Tour win at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Since the tournament’s inception, the prize money payout has been $2.1m, with the winner's share amounting to $315,000, and that remains the case here. The runner-up will earn $198,083, with each of the top four in line for a six figure payday.
As well as the monetary rewards on offer at the no-cut event, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner as players continue their season long battle to finish in the top 60 plus ties in the standings.
Those who do will qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship, which is slated to have a person $11m and takes place in towards the end of November.
As usual, Rolex Women’s World Ranking Points are also available leaving plenty to play for among the 81 competitors in the field. Below is the prize money payout for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$315,000
|2nd
|$198,083
|3rd
|$143,695
|4th
|$111,160
|5th
|$89,471
|6th
|$73,203
|7th
|$61,274
|8th
|$53,683
|9th
|$48,261
|10th
|$43,922
|11th
|$40,668
|12th
|$37,956
|13th
|$35,570
|14th
|$33,402
|15th
|$31,450
|16th
|$29,715
|17th
|$28,197
|18th
|$26,895
|19th
|$25,811
|20th
|$24,943
|21st
|$24,076
|22nd
|$23,208
|23rd
|$22,341
|24th
|$21,473
|25th
|$20,714
|26th
|$19,956
|27th
|$19,195
|28th
|$18,436
|29th
|$17,677
|30th
|$17,027
|31st
|$16,376
|32nd
|$15,725
|33rd
|$15,074
|34th
|$14,423
|35th
|$13,882
|36th
|$13,339
|37th
|$12,798
|38th
|$12,255
|39th
|$11,712
|40th
|$11,278
|41st
|$10,845
|42nd
|$10,412
|43rd
|$9,977
|44th
|$9,543
|45th
|$9,218
|46th
|$8,893
|47th
|$8,567
|48th
|$8,242
|49th
|$7,916
|50th
|$7,591
|51st
|$7,375
|52nd
|$7,158
|53rd
|$6,940
|54th
|$6,724
|55th
|$6,507
|56th
|$6,289
|57th
|$6,074
|58th
|$5,856
|59th
|$5,640
|60th
|$5,423
|61st
|$5,315
|62nd
|$5,205
|63rd
|$5,097
|64th
|$4,989
|65th
|$4,880
Who Are The Star Names In The Buick LPGA Shanghai?
Danielle Kang won the first two editions of the event and she returns to China looking for her seventh LPGA Tour title.
The champion is Angel Yin, who beat Lilia Vu in a playoff in 2023, and she defends her title, although there’s no Vu this time around.
Many local hopes will rest with 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, while another player who will be keen to impress in her homeland is Xiyu Lin.
Celine Boutier heads to the event after victory elsewhere in the country last week. The French star won the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen and will be looking to build on that momentum.
Other big names in the field include Australians Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, Thai players Jeeno Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit.
Rose Zhang and Alison Lee, who were members of the victorious US Solheim Cup team, also play, while joining Boutier from the European team are Esther Henseleit, Albane Valenzuela, Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
Who Won The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai?
In 2023, Angel Yin beat fellow American Lilia Vu in a playoff to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. Yin defends her title in the 2024 edition, but there’s no Vu in this year’s field.
What Is The Prize Money For The Buick LPGA Shanghai?
The purse is set at $2.1m for the fourth edition in succession since the tournament began in 2018. The winner will receive $315,000, while the runner-up will claim $198,083.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
