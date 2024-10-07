Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour heads to the Far East for the next four events, starting with the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.

This is the fourth edition of the event after it was originally held in 2018. Danielle Kang won the inaugural tournament, and she replicated the feat in 2019 before it had a three-year hiatus.

Finally, it returned in 2023, with Angel Yin picking up her maiden LPGA Tour win at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Since the tournament’s inception, the prize money payout has been $2.1m, with the winner's share amounting to $315,000, and that remains the case here. The runner-up will earn $198,083, with each of the top four in line for a six figure payday.

As well as the monetary rewards on offer at the no-cut event, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner as players continue their season long battle to finish in the top 60 plus ties in the standings.

Those who do will qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship, which is slated to have a person $11m and takes place in towards the end of November.

As usual, Rolex Women’s World Ranking Points are also available leaving plenty to play for among the 81 competitors in the field. Below is the prize money payout for the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $315,000 2nd $198,083 3rd $143,695 4th $111,160 5th $89,471 6th $73,203 7th $61,274 8th $53,683 9th $48,261 10th $43,922 11th $40,668 12th $37,956 13th $35,570 14th $33,402 15th $31,450 16th $29,715 17th $28,197 18th $26,895 19th $25,811 20th $24,943 21st $24,076 22nd $23,208 23rd $22,341 24th $21,473 25th $20,714 26th $19,956 27th $19,195 28th $18,436 29th $17,677 30th $17,027 31st $16,376 32nd $15,725 33rd $15,074 34th $14,423 35th $13,882 36th $13,339 37th $12,798 38th $12,255 39th $11,712 40th $11,278 41st $10,845 42nd $10,412 43rd $9,977 44th $9,543 45th $9,218 46th $8,893 47th $8,567 48th $8,242 49th $7,916 50th $7,591 51st $7,375 52nd $7,158 53rd $6,940 54th $6,724 55th $6,507 56th $6,289 57th $6,074 58th $5,856 59th $5,640 60th $5,423 61st $5,315 62nd $5,205 63rd $5,097 64th $4,989 65th $4,880

Who Are The Star Names In The Buick LPGA Shanghai?

Celine Boutier plays days after winning the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Kang won the first two editions of the event and she returns to China looking for her seventh LPGA Tour title.

The champion is Angel Yin, who beat Lilia Vu in a playoff in 2023, and she defends her title, although there’s no Vu this time around.

Many local hopes will rest with 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, while another player who will be keen to impress in her homeland is Xiyu Lin.

Celine Boutier heads to the event after victory elsewhere in the country last week. The French star won the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen and will be looking to build on that momentum.

Other big names in the field include Australians Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, Thai players Jeeno Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit.

Rose Zhang and Alison Lee, who were members of the victorious US Solheim Cup team, also play, while joining Boutier from the European team are Esther Henseleit, Albane Valenzuela, Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Who Won The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai? In 2023, Angel Yin beat fellow American Lilia Vu in a playoff to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. Yin defends her title in the 2024 edition, but there’s no Vu in this year’s field.