BMW International Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Ten LIV Golf players are in the field for this week's DP World Tour event in Munich

Sergio Garcia plays a shot during the pro-am tournament before the 2022 BMW International Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There is perhaps more focus on the 2022 BMW International Open than in previous years because of the fact that 10 LIV Golf Invitational Series players are opting to tee it up in Munich. 

That is a cause of some controversy, with uncertainty surrounding the DP World Tour’s stance on the Saudi-backed Series, with Golf Monthly understanding that the organisation and the PGA Tour are in advanced negotiations to combat its threat.

While we await confirmation of its position, the playes are are allowed to participate in this week’s tournament at Golfclub München Eichenried. As a result, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal, Bernd Wiesberger, Laurie Canter and Adrian Otaegui are among the LIV Golf players taking part this week.

Even with their eligibility, there is some controversy, with the LIV Golf rebels grouped together for the opening two rounds, which could be interpreted as a sign that they are not entirely welcome. Nevertheless, the field is undoubtedly stronger than it would have been because of their involvement. The players will be aiming to emulate 2021 champion Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian closed with three birdies to clinch his first European Tour title in last year’s event, although he isn’t defending his title.

Players will be faced with a par 72, 7,284-yard parkland course set over150 acres. The course is predominantly flat and long, with 90 bunkers, abundant trees, streams and ponds throughout and two half-island greens.

A purse of €2m is on offer this week, an increase of €500,000 on the previous year. Of that, the winner will earn €330,330. Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field. 

BMW International Open Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st€330,330
2nd€220,220
3rd€125,200
4th€100,000
5th€84,000
6th€70,000
7th€60,000
8th€50,000
9th€44,800
10th€40,000
11th€36,800
12th€34,400
13th€32,300
14th€30,600
15th€29,400
16th€28,200
17th€27,000
18th€25,800
19th€24,800
20th€24,000
21st€23,200
22nd€22,600
23rd€22,000
24th€21,400
25th€20,800
26th€20,200
27th€19,600
28th€19,000
29th€18,400
30th€17,800
31st€17,200
32nd€16,600
33rd€16,000
34th€15,400
35th€15,000
36th€14,600
37th€14,200
38th€13,800
39th€13,400
40th€13,000
41st€12,600
42nd€12,200
43rd€11,800
44th€11,400
45th€11,000
46th€10,600
47th€10,200
48th€9,800
49th€9,400
50th€9,000
51st€8,600
52nd€8,200
53rd€7,800
54th€7,400
55th€7,000
56th€6,600
57th€6,200
58th€6,000
59th€5,800
60th€5,600
61st€5,400
62nd€5,200
63rd€5,000
64th€4,800
65th€4,600

BMW International Open Field 2022

  • Albers, Anton
  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Baumgartner, Jonas
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Bjørn, Thomas
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Brown, Steven
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Cabrera, Bello Rafa
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Cañizares, Alejandro
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Coetzee, George
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • De Bruyn, Jannik
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Drysdale, David
  • Dubuisson, Victor
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Fdez-Castaño, Gonzalo
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Ford, Matt
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Garcia, Sergio
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Heisele, Sebastian
  • Hend, Scott
  • Herrmann, Maximilian
  • Higa, Kazuki
  • Hirmer, Michael
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Horsey, David
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Jacquelin, Raphaël
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kaymer, Martin
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Larrazábal, Pablo
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • MacIntyre, Robert
  • Mansell, Richard
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • Mejow, Philipp
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Morrison, James
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Oosthuizen, Louis
  • Ormsby, Wade
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Pieters, Thomas
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Porteous, Haydn
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Romero, Andres
  • Roussel, Robin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schmitt, Max
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shepherd, Laird
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Sjöholm, Joel
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smylie, Elvis
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Sterne, Richard
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Suri, Julian
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Tree, Toby
  • Vahlenkamp, Timo
  • Välimäki, Sami
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Walters, Justin
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wiesberger, Bernd
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio
  • Zhang, Huilin

Where Is The BMW International Open Being Played?

The 2022 BMW International Open is being played at Golfclub München Eichenried. The course has hosted the tournament over 20 times since its inception in 1989, including last year, when Viktor Hovland claimed his first European Tour title. 

Which LIV Golf Players Are In The BMW International Open?

There are 10 LIV Golf players in the 2022 BMW International Open. They are Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Laurie Canter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger, Adrian Otaegui, Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker and Oliver Fisher. 

