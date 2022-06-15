Exclusive: PGA And DP World Tour In 'Advanced Negotiations' To Combat Saudi LIV Golf Threat

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA and DP World Tours are currently in advanced negotiations amid the threat of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments, Golf Monthly understands.

A deal would be seismic for the game and perhaps officially formalise the strategic alliance between the two tours. If agreed at board level, it would then need to be cleared by 75% of the PGA Tour membership. Golf Monthly understands a vote will be taking place within a month if approved by executives.

The PGA Tour suspended all current and future LIV Golf players as soon as the opening event at the Centurion Club began last week, with the DP World Tour's public stance currently unclear. It appears the silence from the DP World Tour is because there are negotiations going on behind the scenes with its US counterpart.

Golf Monthly can confirm the reports that the DP World Tour has been approached by LIV Golf and discussions have taken place, but the European circuit didn’t give any serious thought to the idea of siding with the Saudi-backed tour.

Instead, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour are understood to be in the final stages of negotiation, with the financials yet to be fully finalised and the current back and forth centering on money. There’s confidence that a deal will soon be agreed, though.

Golf Monthly understands there’s also scepticism on the part of the DP World Tour as to the potential longevity of the LIV circuit.

If the PGA and DP World Tours do merge or grow closer, it could likely see the end of LIV Golf players’ involvement with the Ryder Cup. The biennial USA vs Europe match is organised by the DP World Tour and the PGA of America. LIV Golf players like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau could therefore have no future in the Ryder Cup either as a player or a captain.

The DP World Tour was approached by Golf Monthly and declined to comment.