LIV Golf Rebels Grouped Together In BMW International Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week’s DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open, promises to have more interest than in previous years, thanks to the inclusion of 10 LIV Golf Invitational players.

There has been growing speculation about how the organisation will respond to the Saudi-backed Series, with Golf Monthly learning that the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are in advanced negotiations to combat its threat. In the meantime, players in the controversial Series are allowed to play in this week’s tournament in Munich. Now, the tee times have been revealed for the event at Golfclub München Eichenried, and there’s something a little unusual about them, with nine of the LIV Golf players placed together in the groups of three.

Martin Kaymer will tee it up in a group with Pablo Larrazabal and Laurie Canter. Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Bernd Wiesberger make up another group. Finally, Adrian Otaegui, Wade Ormsby and Oliver Bekker will play together in another group. That leaves Oliver Fisher as the odd man out – he is in a group with Jack Senior and Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, neither of whom play in the Series.

It’s highly unlikely that the groupings are the result of a coincidence. However, while it is unclear precisely why the LIV Golf players have been grouped together, it could be seen as a statement from the powers-that-be that they are not considered welcome.

Regardless of any meaning behind the decision, it certainly draws attention to the fact that there is a schism in the game that is only likely to widen in the coming weeks. Abraham Ancer is the latest player to sign up for the LIV Golf Series and follows the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is also expected to be confirmed imminently. One player who won’t be joining the Series is Collin Morikawa. He announced: "I’m here to stay" on Twitter earlier, reaffirming his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Three of the world’s top 50 are involved in this week’s BMW International Open, of whom one, World No.23 Oosthuizen, is an LIV Golf player. The others are World No.14 Billy Horschel and World No.35 Thomas Pieters.