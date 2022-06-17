Confirmed: LIV Golf Players Allowed To Play BMW International Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour WILL allow LIV Golf players to compete in next week's BMW International Open in Germany, Golf Monthly has learned.

Wentworth HQ has so far remained quiet as to its long-term strategy amid the threat posed by the Greg Norman-fronted circuit, and it seems any potential sanctions won't be announced until after next week's tournament in Munich.

The field is currently made up of a number of players who featured in the first LIV Golf Invitational, including Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Bernd Wiesberger, and it will be of interest to see whether this latest move opens a pathway for the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to add DP World Tour events to their future schedules.

Also in the provisional field list for next week's DP World Tour stop are Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal, Laurie Canter and Adrian Otaegui, all of whom also featured in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

The LIV Golf Series has been mired in controversy for its ties to Saudi Arabia amid accusations it is being used to sportswash the country's human rights record. Despite that, it launched last week at the Centurion Club, with the PGA Tour suspending its 17 members who were involved and confirming the same punishment would be handed out to golfers signing up for future LIV Golf tournaments.

Those who took the preemptive measure to resign their PGA Tour membership were also suspended, removed from the FedEx Cup points list, and told they would be unable to gain entry into future events via sponsor invites or any other exemption categories.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez have since been signed to LIV Golf and will feature when the circuit heads to Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, USA, from June 30 - July 2.

The two main tours strengthened their "strategic alliance" last year to combat the threat posed and Golf Monthly also learned this week that the PGA Tour was in advanced negotiations with the DP World Tour in what could be another seismic twist in golf's power struggle.

Such a move could spell the end of some glittering Ryder Cup careers should Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, decide also to ban players from featuring in the biennial contest as a player or a captain.