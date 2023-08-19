BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The FedEx Cup playoffs roll on as the best 50 players continue to battle it out over the weekend at Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship.

Max Homa has a two-shot lead heading into Saturday after a stellar eight-under-par round of 62 broke the course record and propelled the American up the leaderboard.

Homa's next closest challenger is fellow countryman Chris Kirk, who shot a four-under 66 to reach -8. 2021 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and last month's Open champion Brian Harman are a shot further back at -7.

Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year.

Homa and Kirk get their third round underway at 12:50pm CDT on Saturday with Fitzpatrick and Harman off a little earlier at 12:39pm CDT. Further back in the chasing pack is the American duo of Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler at -5. The pair get underway at 12:28pm CDT.

Having held a share of the lead after the second round, McIlroy's hopes stalled after an even-par round on Friday. He sits five shots back of the lead heading into the weekend and gets underway at 12:06pm CDT alongside Sungjae Im.

Last week's runner-up, Patrick Cantlay sits six shots back at -4. His third round with Ryder Cup partner Xander Schauffele begins at 11:55am CDT.

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Three

ROUND Three - CDT (BST)