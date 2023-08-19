BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Max Homa leads by two shots heading into the weekend after shooting a course record at Olympia Fields
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The FedEx Cup playoffs roll on as the best 50 players continue to battle it out over the weekend at Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship.
Max Homa has a two-shot lead heading into Saturday after a stellar eight-under-par round of 62 broke the course record and propelled the American up the leaderboard.
Homa's next closest challenger is fellow countryman Chris Kirk, who shot a four-under 66 to reach -8. 2021 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and last month's Open champion Brian Harman are a shot further back at -7.
Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year.
Homa and Kirk get their third round underway at 12:50pm CDT on Saturday with Fitzpatrick and Harman off a little earlier at 12:39pm CDT. Further back in the chasing pack is the American duo of Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler at -5. The pair get underway at 12:28pm CDT.
Having held a share of the lead after the second round, McIlroy's hopes stalled after an even-par round on Friday. He sits five shots back of the lead heading into the weekend and gets underway at 12:06pm CDT alongside Sungjae Im.
Last week's runner-up, Patrick Cantlay sits six shots back at -4. His third round with Ryder Cup partner Xander Schauffele begins at 11:55am CDT.
Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Three
ROUND Three - CDT (BST)
- 8:20am (2:20pm) - Seamus Power
- 8:27am (2.:27pm) - Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
- 8:38am (2:38pm) - Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka
- 8:49am (2.49pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
- 9:00am (3:00pm) - Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor
- 9:11am (3:11pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day
- 9:22am (3:22pm) - Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
- 9:33am (3:33pm) - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
- 9:44am (3:44pm) - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 10:00am (4:00pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge
- 10:11am (4:11 pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 10:22am (4:22pm) - Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson
- 10:33am (4:33pm) - Russell Henley, Cam Davis
- 10:44am (4:44pm) - Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth
- 10:55am (4:55pm) - Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy
- 11:06am (5:06pm) - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:17am (5:17pm) - JT Poston Byeong Hun An
- 11:33am (5:33pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 11:44am (5:44pm) - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
- 11:55pm (5:55pm) - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:06pm (6:06pm) - Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 12:17pm (6:17pm) - Harris English, Justin Rose
- 12:28pm (6:28pm) - Scottie Scheffler
- 12:39pm (6:39pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman
- 12:50pm (6:50pm) - Max Homa, Chris Kirk
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
The New 'Anti-Establishment' Company Making Waves In The Golf Industry
LA Golf may have only been around for two years but its shaft technology is resonating with some of the world’s best players, with plenty more innovation in the pipeline
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘It’s Life Changing’ - LIV Golfer On Asian Tour’s International Series
Anirban Lahiri was full of the praise for the introduction of the International Series which offers up a place on the LIV Golf League
By Mark Townsend Published
-
‘It’s Life Changing’ - LIV Golfer On Asian Tour’s International Series
Anirban Lahiri was full of the praise for the introduction of the International Series which offers up a place on the LIV Golf League
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Enters Czech Masters As Luke Donald's Captain's Picks Deadline Looms
Ludvig Aberg is one of the many European Ryder Cup hopefuls set to tee it up in Prague
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘After That, Nothing’ - DeChambeau Says Zach Johnson Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since May
The American has featured in the last two Ryder Cups but looks increasingly likely to miss out at Marco Simone
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Gemma Dryburgh's Caddie?
Some background on Gemma Dryburgh's bagman, Paul Heselden, who teamed up to win on the LPGA Tour in 2022
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Michael Block Matches Course Record At 2024 PGA Championship Venue
The American shot a nine-under 63 at Valhalla to match Jose Maria Olazabal's record score from the 2000 PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
WATCH: DeChambeau Visits US Amateur And Attempts To Drive Par 4 With Persimmon Club
The big-hitting American made a surprise appearance at the US Amateur and put on a show for the fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Withdraws From DP World Tour Event
Victor Perez was forced to pull out after the opening round in Northern Ireland as he goes in search of a Ryder Cup spot
By Mark Townsend Published
-
The £2.3m Flat Up For Sale That Overlooks 18th Green At The Old Course
A property inside one of the game's most iconic buildings, with the best view in golf, has come up
By Mark Townsend Published