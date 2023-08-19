BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three

Max Homa leads by two shots heading into the weekend after shooting a course record at Olympia Fields

Max Homa smiles and waves his ball to fans after making a birdie putt on the 17th hole green during the second round of the BMW Championship
Max Homa is chasing his third PGA Tour win of the season
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
The FedEx Cup playoffs roll on as the best 50 players continue to battle it out over the weekend at Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship. 

Max Homa has a two-shot lead heading into Saturday after a stellar eight-under-par round of 62 broke the course record and propelled the American up the leaderboard.

Homa's next closest challenger is fellow countryman Chris Kirk, who shot a four-under 66 to reach -8. 2021 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and last month's Open champion Brian Harman are a shot further back at -7.

Although 50 players are competing this week, just the top 30 will make it through to the Tour Championship at East Lake next week. Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion after a superb final-round display last year. 

Homa and Kirk get their third round underway at 12:50pm CDT on Saturday with Fitzpatrick and Harman off a little earlier at 12:39pm CDT. Further back in the chasing pack is the American duo of Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler at -5. The pair get underway at 12:28pm CDT.

Having held a share of the lead after the second round, McIlroy's hopes stalled after an even-par round on Friday. He sits five shots back of the lead heading into the weekend and gets underway at 12:06pm CDT alongside Sungjae Im. 

Last week's runner-up, Patrick Cantlay sits six shots back at -4. His third round with Ryder Cup partner Xander Schauffele begins at 11:55am CDT. 

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round Three

ROUND Three - CDT (BST)

  • 8:20am (2:20pm) - Seamus Power
  • 8:27am (2.:27pm) - Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
  • 8:38am (2:38pm) - Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka
  • 8:49am (2.49pm) - Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
  • 9:00am (3:00pm) - Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor
  • 9:11am (3:11pm) - Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day
  • 9:22am (3:22pm) - Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:33am (3:33pm) - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
  • 9:44am (3:44pm) - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
  • 10:00am (4:00pm) - Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge
  • 10:11am (4:11 pm) - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
  • 10:22am (4:22pm) - Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson
  • 10:33am (4:33pm) - Russell Henley, Cam Davis
  • 10:44am (4:44pm) - Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth 
  • 10:55am (4:55pm) - Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy 
  • 11:06am (5:06pm) - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:17am (5:17pm) - JT Poston Byeong Hun An
  • 11:33am (5:33pm) - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 
  • 11:44am (5:44pm) - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
  • 11:55pm (5:55pm) - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:06pm (6:06pm) - Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
  • 12:17pm (6:17pm) - Harris English, Justin Rose
  • 12:28pm (6:28pm) - Scottie Scheffler
  • 12:39pm (6:39pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman 
  • 12:50pm (6:50pm) - Max Homa, Chris Kirk
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

