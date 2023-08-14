BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is among the field of 50 pursuing a place in the season-closing Tour Championship
After 20 players were eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs following the FedEx St. Jude Championship, 50 players are competing in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields for the chance to make it to the season-closing Tour Championship.
Last year, Patrick Cantlay held off the challenge of Scott Stallings at Wilmington Country Club to claim the title for the second successive year, and he’ll be confident of a hat-trick of wins as he enters the tournament in excellent form.
Cantlay almost won at TPC Southwind last week, too, but was eventually edged out in a playoff to Lucas Glover. As for the victor, he will also be confident of another strong performance considering that last week’s victory was his second in succession after his win in the Wyndham Championship the week before.
Another player who maintained some excellent form last week was Rory McIlroy. His T3 was his eighth successive top-10 finish and he appears to be in the best possible shape as he continues his pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title.
The player McIlroy tied with in the FedEx St. Jude Championship was Tommy Fleetwood, and he’s another who will be desperate to perform well with a maiden PGA Tour win in his sights.
Of course, given the tournament is second of three FedEx Cup Playoffs, there is plenty more of the world’s top talent in the field too. Others who will be confident of taking momentum into the East Lake finale will be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the player two places beneath him in the world rankings, Jon Rahm.
Neither player was at their best in the opening Playoff, with Scheffler finishing T31 and Rahm T37, but having each enjoyed excellent seasons, they will be among the favourites to win. In Rahm’s case, he also has relatively recent success in the tournament to draw from, having won it three years ago at the same venue.
Other former winners in the field include 2018 champion Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in June, and 2015 winner Jason Day. Justin Rose, who claimed the title in 2011, also plays.
As well as Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm and Cantlay, several other players in the world’s top 10 appear this week – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick. US Open champion Wyndham Clark also plays.
For the second week in succession, players are competing for a $20m purse, with $3.6m awarded to the winner.
Below is the field and prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.
BMW Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$620,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$540,000
|11th
|$500,000
|12th
|$460,000
|13th
|$420,000
|14th
|$380,000
|15th
|$360,000
|16th
|$340,000
|17th
|$320,000
|18th
|$300,000
|19th
|$280,000
|20th
|$260,000
|21st
|$240,000
|22nd
|$224,000
|23rd
|$208,000
|24th
|$192,000
|25th
|$176,000
|26th
|$160,000
|27th
|$154,000
|28th
|$148,000
|29th
|$142,000
|30th
|$136,000
|31st
|$130,000
|32nd
|$124,000
|33rd
|$118,000
|34th
|$113,000
|35th
|$108,000
|36th
|$103,000
|37th
|$98,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$54,800
|49th
|$52,000
|50th
|$50,400
BMW Championship Field
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Glover, Lucas
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Hovland, Viktor
- Im, Sungjae
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Spieth, Jordan
- Straka, Sepp
- Svensson, Adam
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Todd, Brendon
- Young, Cameron
Where Will The 2023 BMW Championship Be Held?
The 2023 BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields in Illinois. The course last hosted the event in 2020, when Jon Rahm won the title. It has also hosted Majors, including the 2003 US Open.
Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?
Many of the world’s best players are in the BMW Championship, including defending champion Patrick Cantlay, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy and Masters champion Jon Rahm.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
