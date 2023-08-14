BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After 20 players were eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs following the FedEx St. Jude Championship, 50 players are competing in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields for the chance to make it to the season-closing Tour Championship.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay held off the challenge of Scott Stallings at Wilmington Country Club to claim the title for the second successive year, and he’ll be confident of a hat-trick of wins as he enters the tournament in excellent form.

Cantlay almost won at TPC Southwind last week, too, but was eventually edged out in a playoff to Lucas Glover. As for the victor, he will also be confident of another strong performance considering that last week’s victory was his second in succession after his win in the Wyndham Championship the week before.

Another player who maintained some excellent form last week was Rory McIlroy. His T3 was his eighth successive top-10 finish and he appears to be in the best possible shape as he continues his pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title.

The player McIlroy tied with in the FedEx St. Jude Championship was Tommy Fleetwood, and he’s another who will be desperate to perform well with a maiden PGA Tour win in his sights.

Of course, given the tournament is second of three FedEx Cup Playoffs, there is plenty more of the world’s top talent in the field too. Others who will be confident of taking momentum into the East Lake finale will be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the player two places beneath him in the world rankings, Jon Rahm.

Neither player was at their best in the opening Playoff, with Scheffler finishing T31 and Rahm T37, but having each enjoyed excellent seasons, they will be among the favourites to win. In Rahm’s case, he also has relatively recent success in the tournament to draw from, having won it three years ago at the same venue.

Other former winners in the field include 2018 champion Keegan Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in June, and 2015 winner Jason Day. Justin Rose, who claimed the title in 2011, also plays.

As well as Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm and Cantlay, several other players in the world’s top 10 appear this week – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick. US Open champion Wyndham Clark also plays.

For the second week in succession, players are competing for a $20m purse, with $3.6m awarded to the winner.

Below is the field and prize money breakdown for the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

BMW Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400

BMW Championship Field

An, Byeong Hun

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Spieth, Jordan

Straka, Sepp

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Todd, Brendon

Young, Cameron

Where Will The 2023 BMW Championship Be Held? The 2023 BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields in Illinois. The course last hosted the event in 2020, when Jon Rahm won the title. It has also hosted Majors, including the 2003 US Open.