Billie Jean King Calls For Women's Masters After Annika Sorenstam’s Augusta National Membership

The Hall of Fame tennis star hopes Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future

Annika Sorenstam waves to the crowd at Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Hall of Fame tennis star Billie Jean King has called for Augusta National to host a women's professional event after they recently invited Annika Sorenstam to become a member of the iconic club.

Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters, recently made the LPGA legend just the seventh female member of the club when they opened for the new season. In the process, Sorenstam becomes the first LPGA player to accept an invite to the world-famous location, which had traditionally been a male-only club.

Augusta has made efforts to improve its gender inclusivity, launching in 2019 the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament which hosts the best young female amateurs in a 54-hole event. However, King believes that the club can do more and hopes that Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future.

“My prayer for Augusta is to have a women’s LPGA event. That’s been my prayer. I know they have the amateur girls (Augusta National Women’s Amateur), but I want to see a pro tournament," King said to Sorenstram in a promotional event ahead of Parity Week by Gainbridge in November.

“I hope that happens. I think you will make a big difference. You stand for so much and people listen to you and appreciate you.”

When the Swede was asked about the possibility of a women's pro event at Augusta, King interjected and joked: “Don’t put her on the hot spot yet. (You've) got to give her a couple years, man. She’s got to get to know the members first. Get to know how it works."

Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning in a playoff during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 01, 2023

Rose Zhang won this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorenstam was a first-tee starter during the inaugural 2019 Augusta Women’s National Amateur but said she is excited to play the course on a more frequent basis. 

“I’m extremely honoured,” the 53-year-old said. “It was a surprise. I must say that. I was just so excited. One of the happiest days in my golf life. As you know, it’s super new so I am a total rookie. I’m just learning the ropes, so I’m not really sure where this will lead. I’m thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just play the course, but just to get to know the members.”

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

