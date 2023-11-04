Billie Jean King Calls For Women's Masters After Annika Sorenstam’s Augusta National Membership
The Hall of Fame tennis star hopes Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future
Hall of Fame tennis star Billie Jean King has called for Augusta National to host a women's professional event after they recently invited Annika Sorenstam to become a member of the iconic club.
Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters, recently made the LPGA legend just the seventh female member of the club when they opened for the new season. In the process, Sorenstam becomes the first LPGA player to accept an invite to the world-famous location, which had traditionally been a male-only club.
Augusta has made efforts to improve its gender inclusivity, launching in 2019 the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament which hosts the best young female amateurs in a 54-hole event. However, King believes that the club can do more and hopes that Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future.
“My prayer for Augusta is to have a women’s LPGA event. That’s been my prayer. I know they have the amateur girls (Augusta National Women’s Amateur), but I want to see a pro tournament," King said to Sorenstram in a promotional event ahead of Parity Week by Gainbridge in November.
“I hope that happens. I think you will make a big difference. You stand for so much and people listen to you and appreciate you.”
When the Swede was asked about the possibility of a women's pro event at Augusta, King interjected and joked: “Don’t put her on the hot spot yet. (You've) got to give her a couple years, man. She’s got to get to know the members first. Get to know how it works."
Sorenstam was a first-tee starter during the inaugural 2019 Augusta Women’s National Amateur but said she is excited to play the course on a more frequent basis.
“I’m extremely honoured,” the 53-year-old said. “It was a surprise. I must say that. I was just so excited. One of the happiest days in my golf life. As you know, it’s super new so I am a total rookie. I’m just learning the ropes, so I’m not really sure where this will lead. I’m thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just play the course, but just to get to know the members.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Tiger Woods' Former Coach Claims 'PGA Tour Owe That Guy Everything'
Speaking to No Laying Up, Sean Foley also explained that he wouldn't wish Woods' type of fame and notoriety on anybody
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Spotted Carrying Bag For Son Charlie At Junior Event
The 15-time Major champion was walking unaided alongside his son, prompting more speculation that he could be nearing full fitness after ankle surgery
By Ben Fleming Published
-
TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Michelle Wie West Hints At Retirement U-Turn
The 34-year-old has hinted at the possibility of returning to competitive action
By Mike Hall Published
-
Record-Breaking Alison Lee Goes Low On Historic Week In Saudi Arabia
Alison Lee was in a class of her own at the Aramco Team Series at Riyadh Golf Club
By Michael Weston Published
-
LPGA Tour Returns To Boston In 2024 With New $3.5 Million Tournament
The new tournament will offer the biggest purse of any non-Major and non-Tour championship event on the LPGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Celine Boutier Claims Incredible Maybank Championship In Nine Hole Playoff
The Solheim Cup star overcame Atthaya Thitikul with a birdie at the ninth playoff hole to pick up her fourth LPGA Tour title of 2023
By Matt Cradock Published
-
5 Star Pairings To Watch At The PGA/LPGA Tour Mixed Event
Some of the best players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are teaming up for the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
Augusta National Welcomes 10-Time Major Winner As Its Newest Member
Annika Sorenstam has 93 total career victories and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Maybank Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
A world-class field heads to Kuala Lumpur for the inaugural tournament, with an attractive purse on offer
By Mike Hall Published