Billie Jean King Calls For Women's Masters After Annika Sorenstam’s Augusta National Membership

Hall of Fame tennis star Billie Jean King has called for Augusta National to host a women's professional event after they recently invited Annika Sorenstam to become a member of the iconic club.

Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters, recently made the LPGA legend just the seventh female member of the club when they opened for the new season. In the process, Sorenstam becomes the first LPGA player to accept an invite to the world-famous location, which had traditionally been a male-only club.

Augusta has made efforts to improve its gender inclusivity, launching in 2019 the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament which hosts the best young female amateurs in a 54-hole event. However, King believes that the club can do more and hopes that Sorenstam’s invitation can lead to more opportunities for females in the future.

“My prayer for Augusta is to have a women’s LPGA event. That’s been my prayer. I know they have the amateur girls (Augusta National Women’s Amateur), but I want to see a pro tournament," King said to Sorenstram in a promotional event ahead of Parity Week by Gainbridge in November.

“I hope that happens. I think you will make a big difference. You stand for so much and people listen to you and appreciate you.”

When the Swede was asked about the possibility of a women's pro event at Augusta, King interjected and joked: “Don’t put her on the hot spot yet. (You've) got to give her a couple years, man. She’s got to get to know the members first. Get to know how it works."

Rose Zhang won this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorenstam was a first-tee starter during the inaugural 2019 Augusta Women’s National Amateur but said she is excited to play the course on a more frequent basis.

“I’m extremely honoured,” the 53-year-old said. “It was a surprise. I must say that. I was just so excited. One of the happiest days in my golf life. As you know, it’s super new so I am a total rookie. I’m just learning the ropes, so I’m not really sure where this will lead. I’m thrilled and excited about the opportunity to not just play the course, but just to get to know the members.”