Biggest Names To Miss Masters Cut Including McIlroy, Thomas And DeChambeau
A number of huge names from the golf world are heading home early, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Two rounds of the 87th Masters are in the books and there have been plenty of standout performances and surprises from the first 36-holes at Augusta National.
Fred Couples, at the age of 63, became the oldest player in history to make The Masters cut while US amateur champion Sam Bennett is in third-place at eight-under-par thanks to successive 68s. Bennett is just four back of LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, who is 12-under-par and will go in search of Major number five this weekend.
Tiger Woods also got in for the last 36-holes after making the cut on the number to equal the Masters consecutive cuts made record with 23.
But of course, not everyone played well, and some of the players to struggle over the first two rounds include the World No.2 Rory McIlroy who missed his third Masters cut after a 72 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.
So, who were the biggest names to miss the cut at Augusta this year?
Rory McIlroy
The four-time Major champion will not be completing the career grand slam this week, with his five-over-par total missing out by two shots.
McIlroy's game has always appeared to suit Augusta National perfectly, but the World No.2 was well off the pace with ten bogeys and one double for his first 36-holes.
Read more: I rewatched every shot of Rory McIlroy's Masters disaster. Here's what went wrong...
Justin Thomas
The two-time Major winner got off to a solid start at The Masters with a two-under-par 70 on Thursday but an agonising, and surprising, finish has sent him home early.
Thomas carded a 78 in round two to miss the cut by one stroke after finishing bogey-bogey. He was still two-under after 27 holes but then played his last weather-affected nine in six-over with four bogeys and a double.
Bryson DeChambeau
Despite describing the par 72 layout as a par 67 for him a few years back, DeChambeau is yet to better his Augusta National performance recorded in 2016 as an amateur where he finished T21st.
The LIV Golf Crushers GC captain now has seven Masters appearances and has missed back-to-back cuts.
Kurt Kitayama
The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner ranks 20th in the world but he won't be around for the weekend in his Masters debut.
The American opened with a 75 and followed it up with a 77 to shoot eight-over for two rounds.
Min Woo Lee
The young Aussie, who played in the final group at The Players Championship last month, was highly fancied this week but wasn't able to make it in for the final two rounds.
Lee parred his last 11 holes to post a 75 to match Thursday's score and shoot a two-round total of six-over-par.
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia is also heading home early, although the 2017 champion is in the field for life so has no worries about not returning.
Garcia finished at seven-over after rounds of 74 and 77.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
How Many LIV Golfers Made The Cut At The Masters?
Eighteen LIV players teed it up at Augusta National for the 87th Masters, but how many made it through the 36-hole cut?
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes 23rd Consecutive Augusta Cut To Equal Masters Record
Tiger Woods' record of consecutive cuts at Augusta National dating back to 1997 remains intact
By Mike Bailey • Published