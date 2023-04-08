Biggest Names To Miss Masters Cut Including McIlroy, Thomas And DeChambeau

Two rounds of the 87th Masters are in the books and there have been plenty of standout performances and surprises from the first 36-holes at Augusta National.

Fred Couples, at the age of 63, became the oldest player in history to make The Masters cut while US amateur champion Sam Bennett is in third-place at eight-under-par thanks to successive 68s. Bennett is just four back of LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, who is 12-under-par and will go in search of Major number five this weekend.

Tiger Woods also got in for the last 36-holes after making the cut on the number to equal the Masters consecutive cuts made record with 23.

But of course, not everyone played well, and some of the players to struggle over the first two rounds include the World No.2 Rory McIlroy who missed his third Masters cut after a 72 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.

So, who were the biggest names to miss the cut at Augusta this year?

The four-time Major champion will not be completing the career grand slam this week, with his five-over-par total missing out by two shots.

McIlroy's game has always appeared to suit Augusta National perfectly, but the World No.2 was well off the pace with ten bogeys and one double for his first 36-holes.

The two-time Major winner got off to a solid start at The Masters with a two-under-par 70 on Thursday but an agonising, and surprising, finish has sent him home early.

Thomas carded a 78 in round two to miss the cut by one stroke after finishing bogey-bogey. He was still two-under after 27 holes but then played his last weather-affected nine in six-over with four bogeys and a double.

Despite describing the par 72 layout as a par 67 for him a few years back, DeChambeau is yet to better his Augusta National performance recorded in 2016 as an amateur where he finished T21st.

The LIV Golf Crushers GC captain now has seven Masters appearances and has missed back-to-back cuts.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner ranks 20th in the world but he won't be around for the weekend in his Masters debut.

The American opened with a 75 and followed it up with a 77 to shoot eight-over for two rounds.

The young Aussie, who played in the final group at The Players Championship last month, was highly fancied this week but wasn't able to make it in for the final two rounds.

Lee parred his last 11 holes to post a 75 to match Thursday's score and shoot a two-round total of six-over-par.

LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia is also heading home early, although the 2017 champion is in the field for life so has no worries about not returning.

Garcia finished at seven-over after rounds of 74 and 77.