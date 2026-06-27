9 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship
At the halfway stage of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, it's Ina Yoon who holds a commanding lead, with a number of big names missing the cut
The third women's Major of the year got underway on Thursday and, after 36-holes, Ina Yoon holds a commanding five shot lead.
Claiming a T4th finish at the Chevron Championship back in April, the South Korean sits 12-under-par and well clear of four players, including Major winners Brooke Henderson and A Lim Kim.
Nelly Korda is once again in contention and searching for three Major wins in a row, following her Chevron Championship and US Women's Open victories.
Several notable players are in contention but, like other Major championships, there were some surprising names who missed the weekend, where a one-over-par cut was present at Hazeltine National.
From Solheim Cup stars, to Major winners, check out the big names who missed the cut.
Carlota Ciganda (+2)
Carding back-to-back rounds of 73, Ciganda missed her second straight cut at a Major, with the damage being done on the front nine on Friday, where the Spaniard was four-over in a seven hole stretch.
Charley Hull (+2)
A rare Major missed cut occurred for Hull at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Englishwoman also carding back-to-back rounds of 73 to finish two-over-par.
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Hannah Green (+2)
Green has been enjoying an excellent 2026, but an uncharacteristic second round of 74 meant the former champion wouldn't be present at the weekend. Green won at this venue in 2019, but couldn't replicate her heroics from that week.
Minjee Lee (+2)
Coming into the week as the defending champion, Lee produced a one-under 71 on Thursday, but a three-over 75 on Friday meant last year's winner wouldn't feature over the weekend.
Lottie Woad (+3)
Woad agonizingly missed out on victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic last week and, at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, rounds of 72 and 75 meant a missed cut by two shots.
Danielle Kang (+4)
Another former champion not returning for the weekend is Kang, who carded a three-over 75 on Thursday and a one-over 73 on Friday to finish four-over for the championship.
Jennifer Kupcho (+5)
Rounds of 76 and 73 meant a third missed cut of 2026 for Kupcho, who had produced strong results at the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open prior to this week.
Yuka Saso (+6)
A two-time winner of the US Women's Open, Saso has struggled for form this year, with her six-over score meaning an eighth missed cut in 10 Major starts for the Japanese star.
Lilia Vu (+9)
Rounds of 80 and 73 meant a seventh straight missed Major cut for Vu, with the American failing to make the weekend in seven starts through 2026.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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