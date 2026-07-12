<p id="elk-34dbcf3a-7de8-11f1-8e70-75c938bbc9b9"><strong>THE STORY SO FAR</strong></p><p>We are a few holes in to the back nine, where Haeran Ryu leads by two strokes from Brooke Henderson and Aki Iwai.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-34dbcf3a-7de8-11f1-8e70-75c938bbc9b9-2">Henderson has been the main challenger to Ryu's perch, with the Canadian making an eagle and a hole-in-one to move within one shot at one point.</p><p>Ryu, though, has produced some good saves, seeing her advantage move to two with six holes remaining.</p>