'It's Hard To Care This Much About Something And Just Not Get Anything Out Of It' - Max Homa Remains 'Proud' Of Hard Work As Course Form Struggles Continue

Max Homa's struggles on the course have been well documented, with the American missing a fourth straight cut in 2025 at The Players Championship.

Carding rounds of 79 and 71 at TPC Sawgrass, Homa failed to make the weekend in Florida and hasn't made a cut in an event with a cut since The Open Championship last July, some eight months ago.

Despite this, the six-time PGA Tour winner continues to work hard on his game and, speaking after his second round on Friday, Homa stated: “It's hard to care this much about something and just not get anything out of it.”

Speaking to Paul Hodowanic of the PGA Tour, Homa gave an honest and insightful view of his game, as the 34-year-old explained: “The way I work, I feel like I deserve to be the best player in the world at some point.

“I know that sounds crazy, but that's how I approach each day, is to be the best at it and I'm going the complete opposite direction... It's like you're in a very toxic relationship. I might be the toxic one, but it's still toxic."

Since a tie for third at The Masters last April, Homa has registered just one top 10 finish and, along with a coach change prior to the Presidents Cup, as well as an equipment and apparel change at the start of January 2025, his best finish this season has been a tie for 26th at The Sentry.

“I know how hard I work; I know how much I care. So it just feels more just s****y for myself, like internally,” explained Homa.

“I know people probably love this and some people probably hate it for me, but people like to laugh when people aren't doing well. I would laugh at that, because I just don't know what more I could be doing at the moment.

“It's actually easier to deal with what I think people might think because it seems so silly because they're not sitting on the range with me for X amount of hours.”

Although unclear as to when Homa will tee it up next, we do know that he will be present at Augusta National for The Masters, thanks to his impressive finish last year.

Currently, he is not qualified for the US Open or Open Championship but, with a return to form, he would likely qualify for Oakmont and Royal Portrush in 2025.

“If my kid was going through this, and he was working this hard, I would be proud of him, so I'm (pauses) proud of myself," said an emotional Homa.