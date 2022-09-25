'Beyond Disappointing' - Ian Poulter Reacts To Latest Henrik Stenson Axing

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter has thrown his support behind Henrik Stenson after the Swedish Golf Federation (SGF) cut ties with the former Open champion following his switch to LIV Golf.

Stenson sparked controversy when he gave up the Ryder Cup captaincy in favour of the Saudi-funded breakaway series and the SGF has now determined he is unfit to act as a role model for young golfers in his native country.

Responding to the news, Poulter took to Twitter to defend his Majesticks GC team-mate, adding that he hopes the decision backfires.

"Beyond disappointing to hear this news," Poulter wrote. "I actually hope the Juniors/Disability golfers have their say. I hope you regret this SGF. The greatest Swedish male golfer. The Open Champ, 2x Race to Dubai winner, FedEx Cup champ, Players Champ. Just to name a few of @henrikstenson wins."

Stenson confirmed his axing via an Instagram post, writing: "Naturally, we are disappointed the SGF feel that our commitment and financial support via the Henrik Stenson Foundation is no longer wanted, but this will in no way impact our drive to develop junior and paragolf in Sweden."

In March, Stenson was announced as the first Swede to lead Team Europe after giving DP World Tour bosses assurances over his dedication to the captaincy.

At his unveiling, he said: "Yeah, there's been a lot of speculation back and forth, and as I said, I am fully committed to the captaincy and to Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand.

"When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true."

Stenson was stripped of his duties just four months later when he announced he would be joining LIV Golf ahead of the third event in Bedminster. His team finished second while he scooped the $4 million prize for topping the individual standings.

In the aftermath, he appeared to aim a dig at Ryder Cup Europe over his dismissal, saying: "I guess we can agree I played like a captain."