Swedish Golf Federation Cuts Ties With Henrik Stenson

The Swedish Golf Federation (SGF) has ended its working relationship with Henrik Stenson following the 46-yer-old's decision to join LIV Golf.

Stenson sparked controversy when he gave up the Ryder Cup captaincy in favour of the Saudi-funded breakaway series, and the SGF has now determined he is unfit to act as a role model for young golfers in his native country.

"We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers," the SGF's secretary general Gunnar Hakansson told news agency TT.

Stenson himself released a statement on Instagram outlining his future plans with regards to his commitment to junior and paragolf in Sweden, and confirming the news that he would no longer be acting as an ambassador for his home federation.

The former Open champion was named in March as the first Swede to lead Team Europe after giving DP World Tour bosses assurances over his dedication to the captaincy.

At his unveiling, he said: "I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup Captain – it is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news.

"I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.

"When I started out as a professional golfer, it was beyond my wildest dreams that, one day, I would follow in the footsteps of legends of the game such as Seve and be the European Ryder Cup Captain. But today proves that, sometimes, dreams do come true."

Stenson was stripped of his duties just four months later when he announced he would be joining Majesticks GC ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, the third event on the Greg Norman-fronted calendar. His team finished second while he scooped the $4 million prize for topping the individual standings.

In the aftermath, he appeared to aim a dig at Ryder Cup Europe over his dismissal, saying: "I guess we can agree I played like a captain."

Golf Monthly has reached out to the Swedish Golf Federation for further comment.