Legendary Caddie Back On Henrik Stenson's Bag For LIV Golf Dallas And The Open

Henrik Stenson will have renowned caddie Fanny Sunesson back on his bag in Dallas as she makes her LIV Golf debut.

Sunesson is reuniting with Stenson at Maridoe Golf Club and will also be on his bag for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next month.

The first woman caddie to win a Major championship when she was on Sir Nick Faldo's bag, Sunesson was Stensson's full-time partner for five years between 2006-11.

And after such a long and distinguished career, she's now making her debut in the LIV Golf League this week in Dallas.

“I’m a rookie again, right?” Sunesson said in Dallas. “It’s a new place and a new tour. It’s nice to be back with Henrik. I’m loving it.”

Stenson won The Players Championship and WGC Matchplay with Sunesson on his bag, and despite this being their first professional event together since the 2019 Masters their relationship remains a strong one.

“It’s a certain comfort level to have her on the bag,” Stenson said. “It always is when you’ve got someone you work with for many years, and you know well.

“In particular, she’s a perfectionist. She always wants to make sure that she knows every possible question that might come her way. Preparation is one of the lead words for her.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stenson was in need of a caddie as his regular bagman Marcus Larsson is needed back in Sweden - ironically enough as he's heavily involved with the Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge the pair have collaborated on.

Larsson will be back with Stenson after the Open at Portrush, taking in LIV Golf events in Spain and the UK.

“He couldn’t really get away this week,” Stenson said. “He had to hang back and take care of the logistics. So Fanny is out here.

“Just great to catch up with her. On the golf course, we end up talking about a lot of other things than necessarily if a 7-iron was three yards long or three yards short. It’s kind of relaxing that way. You switch off in between shots.”