Legendary Caddie Back On Henrik Stenson's Bag For LIV Golf Dallas And The Open
Henrik Stenson will be reunited with caddie Fanny Sunesson as she makes her LIV Golf debut in Dallas, before also carrying his bag at The Open
Henrik Stenson will have renowned caddie Fanny Sunesson back on his bag in Dallas as she makes her LIV Golf debut.
Sunesson is reuniting with Stenson at Maridoe Golf Club and will also be on his bag for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next month.
The first woman caddie to win a Major championship when she was on Sir Nick Faldo's bag, Sunesson was Stensson's full-time partner for five years between 2006-11.
And after such a long and distinguished career, she's now making her debut in the LIV Golf League this week in Dallas.
“I’m a rookie again, right?” Sunesson said in Dallas. “It’s a new place and a new tour. It’s nice to be back with Henrik. I’m loving it.”
Stenson won The Players Championship and WGC Matchplay with Sunesson on his bag, and despite this being their first professional event together since the 2019 Masters their relationship remains a strong one.
“It’s a certain comfort level to have her on the bag,” Stenson said. “It always is when you’ve got someone you work with for many years, and you know well.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“In particular, she’s a perfectionist. She always wants to make sure that she knows every possible question that might come her way. Preparation is one of the lead words for her.”
Stenson was in need of a caddie as his regular bagman Marcus Larsson is needed back in Sweden - ironically enough as he's heavily involved with the Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge the pair have collaborated on.
Larsson will be back with Stenson after the Open at Portrush, taking in LIV Golf events in Spain and the UK.
“He couldn’t really get away this week,” Stenson said. “He had to hang back and take care of the logistics. So Fanny is out here.
“Just great to catch up with her. On the golf course, we end up talking about a lot of other things than necessarily if a 7-iron was three yards long or three yards short. It’s kind of relaxing that way. You switch off in between shots.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.