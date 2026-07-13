Past Champion Louis Oosthuizen Forced To Withdraw From 2026 Open Due To Injury

Louis Oosthuizen has been forced to withdraw from the 2026 Open due to injury.

The 2010 champion at St Andrews took to social media to update fans that he could not play this week, or at next week's LIV Golf UK tournament, due to a back injury.

Ooosthuizen has been replaced in the field by fellow South African Aldrich Potgieter, who narrowly missed out in the Open Last-Chance Qualifier.

It means the South African, who captains the Stinger GC LIV Golf team, misses The Open for the first time since 2008.

He also withdrew prior to the final round of LIV Golf Andalucia in his last start.

"Not the update I was hoping to share," Oosthuizen wrote on social media.

"Unfortunately, due to a back injury, I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from both The Open Championship and LIV Golf's JCB event.