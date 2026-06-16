'I Don't Think They Lost The Golf Course At All' - Matt Fitzpatrick Relishing Windy US Open Test As He Rubbishes 2018 Shinnecock 'Meltdown'

Matt Fitzpatrick isn't fazed by the history of Shinnecock Hills, saying he'd prefer the US Open to be firm, fast, and as diffuclt as it gets, while rejecting any notion that the USGA "lost the course" in 2018.

The 2022 US Open champion and now World No.4, Fitzpatrick must have a serious chance of continuing the UK's Major winning streak at Shinnecock Hills.

And he won't be put off by the prospect of playing a windy Shinnecock Hills this week - actually saying he was a bit disappointed to see the USGA watering the greens on Monday.

There was carnage at the 2018 US Open here with the greens labelled unplayable by some, Phil Mickelson hitting a moving ball and Zach Johnson saying they'd lost the course.

Fitzpatrick finished T12 in 2018 as he managed to shoot par on Sunday - and says the "meltdown" over the course was over the top, as he relishes the wind expected this week.

"For me personally, I want it to get as dry and firm as possible, as US Opens do, and just see where that takes us," said Fitzpatrick.

"To me, I feel like it's more of a test of controlling your ball if it is windy, if it is firm. I said it here last time - obviously there was a big, what's the right word, meltdown of, oh, they've lost the golf course, they've lost the golf course.

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"I never believed they lost it. I don't think they lost the golf course at all here. I think, for me, it was difficult, and the strength of this golf course is greens and the difficulty of the greens."

"Actually a little bit disappointed that they're out there watering it right now." 🤣Matt Fitzpatrick doesn't think the USGA "lost the golf course" at the 2018 U.S. Open. He wants these tournaments to be a test of controlling your golf ball, not a birdie fest. pic.twitter.com/H7j9ZsyfJ5June 15, 2026

Fitzpatrick feels every US Open should be a test, and although Shinnecock Hills is tough, it is playable if those competing do enough homework - and few do as much prep work as the meticulous Yorkshireman.

"I do believe, aside from maybe 10 and 11, if you miss the greens in the right spots and do your homework, that you have opportunities to get up-and-down still," he added.

"I feel like that is a patience thing. That is a skill in course managing, in hitting good shots that are on the green in those tough times.

"I think that for me - this golf course, I think when it is really tough like that, I enjoy that challenge because you have to do your homework, and you have to hit good shots, and that's what I think any good golf tournament should require."

Can Fitz continue UK winning streak?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick says Shinnecock is much greener than it was back in 2018, and with more rain expected it could play a touch softer - but he's still expecting, and hoping for, a tough week.

"It's always awesome to play this golf course, golf courses like this," he added. "To me, that's what a US Open is. You go to these historic golf courses, and they're set up a certain way. You grew up watching US Opens. It was tough. It was tight off the tee. It was firm. It was really hot.

"I feel like Shinnecock summarizes that very well, particularly its history here, and even just going out there now seeing the golf course as it is, it's kind of how you picture a US Open. For me, I enjoy those ones the most."

Fitzpatrick has every right to feel confident about his chances at Shinnecock given he's already won three times this season - and arrives after shooting 64 on Sunday to finish second at the RBC Canadian Open.

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"It's obviously always nice to be coming in here with some sort of form. It's been a great season so far," he said about winning the Valspar, beating Scottie Scheffler in a play-off at the RBC Heritage and winning the Zurich Classic with his brother Alex.

"There's just obviously a few things to tighten up to try and take it to that next level and get it across the line in the bigger events, and hopefully can kind of piece it all together this week."

Fitzpatrick is looking to continue a flying start to the season for UK golfers, with Aaron Rai and Rory McIlroy's victories seeing the first two Majors of the year heading to the UK for the first time ever. Fiztpatrick seems to have a pretty good chance of making it three in a row.